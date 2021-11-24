LIVE MARKETS Europe: tentative bounce

Nov 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE: TENTATIVE BOUNCE (0743 GMT)

European shares look set for a tentative bounce from three week lows at the open today after a late session recovery on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 close with a marginal gain.

Rising U.S. yields and volatile oil prices however made for a jittery session in Asia with a MSCI gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing around 0.1%. read more

Futures on the euro STOXX 50 and DAX indices were just above parity at the time of writing after earlier rising around 0.3%, although FTSE contracts were a touch lighter.

In the previous session, the pan-regional STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index suffered its biggest one-day drop in around two months, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases raised fears of new restrictions.

(Danilo Masoni)

