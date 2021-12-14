LIVE MARKETS Europe: timid bounce back ahead

Summary European stock futures up around 0.3%

EUROPE: TIMID BOUNCE BACK AHEAD (0726 GMT)

Following a late reversal into negative territory yesterday on renewed Omicron jitters, European shares are expected to bounce back timidly this morning with futures pointing to gains of 0.2-0.4%.

Investors are nevertheless bracing for more volatility in the coming days as they await key policy decisions by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England which could signal further tightening to fight inflation.

Over in Asia, concerns over the economic fallout of the new virus variant dampened risk appetite, sending shares in most markets falling, although U.S. stock index futures pointed north after declines in the previous session. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

