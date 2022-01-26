LIVE MARKETS Europe on the up on Fed day

Summary European stock futures up 0.7%

EUROPE ON THE UP ON FED DAY (0744 GMT)

European stock futures are rising slightly before the cash market open as investors cautiously await a Federal Reserve policy decision that could hit to faster tightening measures.

Contracts on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were up 0.7%-0.9%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.5% after another volatile day on Tuesday that saw renewed pressure on tech stocks. Microsoft shares rose in Frankfurt after a strong forecast.

Over in Asia, share markets steadied after three sessions of losses. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

