LIVE MARKETS Europe: up we go

Summary European stock futures up 1%

EUROPE: UP WE GO (0734 GMT)

European shares look set for a bounce back today with stock futures decisively pointing north following a volatile week dominated by jitters over Omicron and the Fed's policy outlook.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were last up around 1%, while U.S. derivatives also pointed to a recovery later on Wall Street after Friday's late slide.

Asian shares lagged, even as Japan considered raising its growth forecast and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was reported as saying Beijing will cut reserve ratios for banks. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

