LIVE MARKETS European banks: pain trade?

Reports of Russian troops returning to base brings relief

Temenos down 10% on earnings disappointment

Nasdaq leads U.S. futures higher

EUROPEAN BANKS: PAIN TRADE? (1009 GMT)

With all the talk about policy tightening leading to more investors shifting portfolios from tech to value, European banks have been a hot spot over the past week.

But the trade could backfire as markets turned decisively risk off following a hot U.S. inflation print and mounting Ukraine tensions, which however today looked set to ease.

European Bank ETFs attracted $870 million worth of weekly inflows, the largest ever, and over $1.1 billion so far in February, in stark contrast to the net short or neutral positioning across other markets, according to Citi.

That makes the space "the most obvious pain trade", said strategists at the U.S. investment bank.

"Investors are top decile net long but half of the positions are in loss because investors have been chasing the rally in the index and then the index was hit by the broader risk-off sentiment on Friday. As of Monday the index is over 5% down from the Thursday peak," they also said.

And to conclude on EU banks, they added: "Recent large ETF inflows are also at risk of reverting."

Meantime, Nasdaq 100 was "the most extended net short ever seen.... meaning there is no immediate pain trade on a risk-off week", per Citi.

(Danilo Masoni)

RELIEF OVER UKRAINE BOOSTS EQUITIES (0929 GMT)

European stocks turned positive a few minutes after the opening following a report from Interfax which said Russian troops amassed near Ukrainian borders had started returning to bases.

The market is recovering part of yesterday’s losses when the STOXX 600 fell 1.8%, staging its worst single-day fall since January 24, with all the significant sub-sectors in the red.

But caution remained as central bank future tightening is back in the spotlight, with yields in U.S. 10-year Treasuries rising 4 bps in early London trade to just above 2%, driving higher euro zone rates.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is up 0.9%, with food and beverage, industrial goods and healthcare stock indexes leading gains up around 1.3% (.SX3P), (.SXDP), (.SXNP).

Oil stocks are the worst performers, up 0.2% (.SXEP), while oil prices fall as geopolitical tensions ease. Euro Stoxx volatility index is down 8 points (.V2TX).

Shares in Temenos (TEMN.S) stage a double-digit loss after results.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

THE WORK OF CENTRAL BANKS (0808 GMT)

The Fed hasn't yet started raising interest rates, and in the euro zone, higher rates are likely many months away. But markets have started doing the central banks' jobs for them -- an index of financial conditions compiled by Goldman Sachs is around the tightest since May 2020.

Look at the metrics feeding into such indexes -- since the start of this year, oil prices, government borrowing costs and yield premia on corporate debt have all risen , (.MERC0A0). With markets pricing rate rises ahead, world stocks are down 6%.

How financial conditions behave, inevitably impact the spending, saving and investment plans of businesses and households, so the more conditions tighten now, the less central banks may need to do later.

JPMorgan analysts reckon, therefore, a 25 basis-point rate hike is what the Federal Reserve will deliver next month, rather than the 50 bps that is priced.

Still, analysts' advice to keep buying equities is finding few takers. Wall Street slipped again on Monday on fears that diplomacy may fail to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And hawkish St Louis Fed governor James Bullard called for a faster, front-loaded tightening timeline.

In fact positioning on Nasdaq 100 futures is the most extended net short ever seen, according to Citi.

So all eyes on Tuesday's meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin read more . Before news emerges from that meeting, nervous traders are selling stocks and buying gold and government bonds.

Economies seem to be chugging along in the meantime -- Japan's Q4 GDP expanded at an annualised 5.4% while British unemployment stayed at 4.1% in late-2021. read more

Yet UK workers' earnings fell by 0.8% when adjusted for inflation, meaning the Bank of England will stay on the case with rate hikes in coming months.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Glencore sells stake in Russia's Russneft to cap 20-year partnership read more

-Australia's central bank has goals in sight, just waiting on wages read more

-Flash euro zone Q4 unemployment/Q4 flash GDP/ZEW

-U.S. PPI/Foreign bond buying/

-U.S. earnings: Alibaba, Marriott

-Auto conference in Germany

(Sujata Rao)

EQUITY FUTURES MIXED, TENSIONS OVER UKRAINE WEIGH (0719 GMT)

European stock futures are mixed while fears that Russia might invade Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

With geopolitical tensions brewing, money market futures markets are still pricing a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve in March, keeping risk sentiment on check.

Analysts believe that the risks of an invasion are not affecting the market significantly yet, but the situation could worsen if there were an actual military action against Ukraine.

Ukrainian government officials stressed that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not predicting an attack, adding the likelihood of an imminent invasion has been overstated by Western allies.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

