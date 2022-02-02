LIVE MARKETS European bounce set to continue

Feb 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPEAN BOUNCE SET TO CONTINUE (0737 GMT)

Stock index futures are pointing to more gains this morning in Europe as solid earnings and easing rate jitters help the region extend its bounce from 3-month lows hit last week.

The Q4 season is progressing well and in the banking space, Santander added to optimism about the sector's prospects as net profit rose eight fold. Results at the Spanish lender follow strong numbers from UBS that sent its shares to 4-year highs.

There are plenty of other results to digest today, from Novartis which forecasts 2022 sales and profit growth to Vodafone which said it was on track to meet its FY guidance.

Besides corporate numbers, investors today will also keep an eye on the OPEC+ meeting set to announce its output targets for March and on eurozone inflation statistics for January that come just after German and French data beat expectations.

Euro STOXX 50 futures were last up 0.8%, while contracts for the Nasdaq and S&P gained 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

(Danilo Masoni)

