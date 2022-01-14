LIVE MARKETS European futures slip after Fed's fresh rate hikes signals

Jan 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPEAN FUTURES SLIP AFTER FED'S FRESH RATE HIKES SIGNALS (0730 GMT)

European shares look set for declines on Friday after Federal Reserve officials signalled that rates will rise in March. read more

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were last trading down between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Asian shares also took a beating as markets brace for tighter monetary conditions.

In the meantime, European companies have started to release quarterly results: German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) said Q4 revenue from its cloud computing business jumped 28%. read more

While British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) edged down its full year profit guidance after what it called a "challenging" technology market at Christmas with uneven customer demand and supply disruption.

(Joice Alves)

