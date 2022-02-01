LIVE MARKETS European shares seen tracking Wall Street rally

Feb 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN TRACKING WALL STREET RALLY (0725 GMT)

European futures are on the rise, pointing for a opening in the black for bourses across the region after U.S. shares climbed higher amid new optimism from the Treasury's top economist.

In a statement released alongside the Treasury's quarterly borrowing estimates, Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Ben Harris said that inflationary pressures should ease in 2022 due to weaker demand for goods, easing supply bottlenecks and a receding coronavirus pandemic. read more

European STOXX and Dax futures are rising 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. FTSE futures are 0.8% up.

That brings some relief to investors after concerns over policy tightening, inflation and geopolitical tensions saw the STOXX 600 mark its worst month since late-2020.

(Joice Alves)

