LIVE MARKETS European stock futures dip on Christmas eve

EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES DIP ON CHRISTMAS EVE (0734 GMT)

European shares look set to ease slightly after rising this week amid expectations that the Omicron variant won’t derail the economic recovery, although activity should remain thin as most cash and derivatives markets are either closed or open half day.

Some analysts argue that the recent “revival in risk appetite” seen in thin volume the week before Christmas may have limited shelf life in 2022 as central banks will taper their monetary stimulus.

In Europe, London and Paris will shut around midday today, while Frankfurt, Milan and Madrid are closed. UK and France's stock futures were last down 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.

Yesterday’s U.S. data also reminds investors that the economy is strong, while the PCE -- the Fed’s favourite inflation metric -- rose 4.7% In November, setting its most significant year on year increase since February 1989.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

