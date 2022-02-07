LIVE MARKETS European stocks: cautiously upwards

Feb 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPEAN STOCKS: CAUTIOUSLY UPWARDS (0645 GMT)

After suffering five straight weekly losses, European stocks seem set to start this new week on the good foot.

Futures for European stocks are trading up between 0.2% and 0.4% this morning while their U.S. peers are also making some gains after the upbeat U.S. job data on Friday.

It's less rosy in the East where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is losing 0.3%.

(Julien Ponthus)

