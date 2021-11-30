LIVE MARKETS Fasten your seatbelt: Europe set to drop on Moderna warning
- Summary
- European stock futures down 1.6%
Nov 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT: EUROPE SET TO DROP ON MODERNA WARNING(0710 GMT)
European stocks are set to open sharply lower this morning after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is currently down 0.75% and futures for European indexes are falling about 1.5%.
The direction of travel is pretty much the same for Wall Street.
(Julien Ponthus)
*****
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.