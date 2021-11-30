LIVE MARKETS Fasten your seatbelt: Europe set to drop on Moderna warning

Summary European stock futures down 1.6%

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT: EUROPE SET TO DROP ON MODERNA WARNING(0710 GMT)

European stocks are set to open sharply lower this morning after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is currently down 0.75% and futures for European indexes are falling about 1.5%.

The direction of travel is pretty much the same for Wall Street.

(Julien Ponthus)

