LIVE MARKETS Fed-induced selling spree about to hit Europe

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

FED-INDUCED SELLING SPREE ABOUT TO HIT EUROPE (0701 GMT)

The selling spree which hit Wall Street following the release of the Fed minutes last night is about to wash on Europe's shores.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The risk-off mood has already spread outside of the U.S. with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down about 1.3%.

Futures for European benchmarks are down between 1.3% and 1.8%.

Given the losses sustained on the Nasdaq, the European tech sector is expected to be under heavy pressure.

Investors interpreted minutes from the Fed's December meeting as being more hawkish than expected and fast-rising yields and growth stocks usually don't mix well.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

(Joice Alves)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.