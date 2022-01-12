LIVE MARKETS Futures up; CPI data meets expectations

Summary U.S. stock index futures higher

European stocks also up

Dollar, gold down, oil higher; 10-yr U.S. yield ~1.73%

FUTURES UP; CPI DATA MEETS EXPECTATIONS (0915 EST/1415 GMT)

U.S. stock index futures are higher early on Wednesday, with S&P 500 e-minis up about 0.4%, adding to gains after data on U.S. consumer prices were mostly in line with economists' expectations.

The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.4%. read more

In the 12 months through December, the CPI surged 7.0%. That was the biggest year-on-year increase since June 1982 and followed a 6.8% rise in November.

Investors have been concerned after from the Federal Reserve released minutes last week from their December policy meeting that signaled the central bank may have to raise interest raise rates sooner than expected to curb inflation.

Focus will turn to earnings later this week, when some of the big Wall Street banks report results, kicking off the profit reporting period.

