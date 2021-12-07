LIVE MARKETS Gimme more (Bitcoin)

Summary European shares up 1.7%

Omicron worries recede

China frees up cash for banks

Nasdaq futures rally

Dec 7 -

GIMME MORE (BITCOIN) (0924 GMT)

Notwithstanding Bitcoin's rocky ride in 2021 and numerous warnings from regulators, investors are making a beeline to snap up the world's most popular cryptocurrency, according to a survey conducted by Grayscale Investments, the world's largest digital currency manager and financial market research firm 8 Acre Perspective. Among the key findings:

More than one-quarter (26%) of surveyed investors already own Bitcoin

More than half (59%) of surveyed investors are interested in Bitcoin investments - marking a notable increase from 2020 (55%) and 2019 (36%)

More than half (55%) of investors who currently own Bitcoin began investing over the last 12 months

Interest in Bitcoin investment products rose significantly among older investors -- between ages 55 and 64 (46% in 2021 from 30% in 2020) -- and female investors (53% in 2021 from 47% in 2020)

Most Bitcoin owners (87%) own one or more other digital currencies

Grayscale, which has more than $51 billion in assets under management, also noted that the demographics of bitcoin investors shifted noticeably towards the older generation from previous years.

Bitcoin

(Saikat Chatterjee)

*****

BUY EVERYTHING (0859 GMT)

Yet another suggestion that Omicron isn't going to cause severe illness (from Dr. Fauci) has provided traders what they needed to jump back into markets with a risk-on mindset. Monetary easing from China also came in play.

As a result European shares are off to a very solid start this morning with the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rallying for a second straight session, up 1.6% and set for its biggest two-day jump since Pfizer's vaccine breakthrough announcement in Nov. 2020.

No sector is in the red, a euro zone volatility gauge (.V2TX) is giving back recent gains, tech (.SX8P) is stand-out gainer, up 3.6%, and 91% of the STOXX is posting gains.

Here's your opening snapshot:

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

OMICRON! WHAT OMICRON? (0743 GMT)

That broadly seems to be the tone in global markets on Tuesday as investors ramped up bets that the new Omicron variant may not prove to be as deadly as previously feared. World stocks are on track for their biggest daily rise in nearly two months, money markets are back to pricing the U.S. rate hike by June 2022 and the dollar has clawed back half of its losses against the perceived safe-haven Japanese yen since the variant first hit the headlines.

Even policymakers are optimistic. Australia’s central bank indicated the Omicron variant outbreak was unlikely to derail the current financial recovery while top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told CNN, "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far. read more

More good news also came from Beijing which cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve on Monday, its second such move this year, releasing about $188 billion funds in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. Though questions remain over the future of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) with a number of bondholders in the heavily indebted property developer saying they did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time.

Investors pushed European and U.S. stock futures higher, expecting the broader economic recovery won’t get derailed in 2022.

Expectations that global central banks won’t rush to tighten policy immediately propped up Chinese shares and boosted the Australian dollar. Indeed, JPMorgan’s strategists postponed their call for the first UK interest rate hike to February from December earlier despite robust labour market data. Market gauges of volatility also slipped back with both European and U.S. gauges well below last week’s highs.

Oil prices ticked higher, consolidating a nearly 5% rebound the day before and cryptocurrencies resumed picking up the pieces after a bruising fall over the weekend.

Can central banks calm volatile markets?

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

Speaker corner: ECB's Lagarde, Guindos, Schnabel

Germany ZEW survey

Eurozone revised Q3 GDP

U.S. trade balance

Chile inflation data

(Saikat Chatterjee)

*****

EUROPE: REBOUND GATHERING STEAM (0724 GMT)

European shares look set for a second straight day of solid gains with index futures rising almost 1% and investors pointing to easing worries over the Omicron virus variant.

Over in Asia, shares recovered on the receding virus worries but also supported by a policy easing move by China's central bank in a bid to bolster slowing economic growth. read more

U.S. stock futures also pointed to another strong session later on Wall Street after yesterday's positive close.

It seems investors have been reassured by top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci who, speaking about Omicron, told CNN that "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it." read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

