LIVE MARKETS Growth stocks: it ain't time to disappoint the street

Summary

Summary Companies STOXX 600 slightly up

Milan down amid Italian bond selloff

Wall Street futures mixed

GROWTH STOCKS: IT AIN'T TIME TO DISAPPOINT THE STREET(1250 GMT)

The fourth quarter earnings season in Europe is progressing well but price action hasn't been particularly rewarding as the prospect for rate hikes has made investors quite demanding.

Morgan Stanley has found that the share price reaction of companies publishing their numbers has been negatively skewed so far, especially for growth stocks.

That has been clear on Wall Street - just remember Facebook last week - but it's also true on this side of the pond.

"Earnings revisions for growth stocks are strongly positive, however it is macro, not micro, factors that are arguably playing a larger role in price momentum for these themes YTD," strategists a the U.S. investment bank said.

"The data are so far suggesting that growth stocks that miss on EPS are being very heavily punished by the market," they added in a European equity strategy note.

According to Morgan Stanley, in fact, the median growth stock that has missed on EPS has fallen by 3.7% on the day of results against at 0.8% drop for value stocks that have missed.

(Danilo Masoni)

ITALY: A WHIFF OF 10 YEARS AGO (1247 GMT)

The STOXX 600 was about flat at lunch time but traders were clearly not having the same lunch across the continent's bourses.

Milan is down 1.2% and the divergence with the pan-European index is due to Italian government bonds selling off.

Christine Lagarde opened the door last week to a 2022 rate hike and since then, speculation has only grown about the ECB tightening in the coming months.

And when it comes to euro zone bonds, traders typically target Italy as the weakest link.

It's "the famous clay pot in the midst of iron pots", commented Enrico Vaccari, head of institutional sales at Consultinvest, arguing the country suffers from "an unsustainable debt situation".

Gilles Moëc, AXA IM's chief economist, says a divergence between the yields of peripheral countries and the core of the euro zone could have far-fetching consequences.

"The central bank could not completely ignore a widening in sovereign spreads which would bring back existential questions on the functioning of the Euro area", he said as the market price action brings back distant memories of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis 10 years ago.

Moëc argues that the political stability in Italy and Portugal is providing a buffer against more brutal moves but that "if the ECB normalizes faster, the evolution of the fiscal institutions of the EU should also go faster, and deeper".

For those hoping that tightening can still be avoided in 2022, Berenberg economists note three factors that could encourage the ECB to wait for next year:

1) "Unlike the U.S., the Eurozone is showing neither signs of excess demand nor of excessive wage gains (yet). Instead, the surprise rise in inflation to 5.1% yoy in January reflects mostly an energy price shock".

2) ECB doves "can still argue that the yoy rate of inflation will likely recede from March onwards if energy prices stabilise".

3) Money market moving too quickly in anticipation of a rate hike could have a dissuasive effect. "Adding a 25bp move to that in December already could be too much to stomach for some ECB doves, especially for those who are mindful that, in some countries such as Spain, mortgage rates often move in tandem with money market rates".

Here's the Italy/Germany spread widening:

And here's how the two countries' 10-year yields compare since since 2008:

(Julien Ponthus and Danilo Masoni)

EUROPEAN TECH: BEWARE THE BEAR OR BUY THE DIP? (1046 GMT)

The index of European tech is once again trading 20% below its November highs this morning.

With the ECB now opening the door for a rate hike in 2022, tech shares will no doubt feel the pressure of euro zone government bond yields rising higher.

Looking at the market price action though, many investors will wonder whether this is a dip too big to ignore or if the global monetary tightening cycle means it's safer not to touch the sector for a while.

Citi strategists believe the "prospect of a short-term bounce" gives a window to make a tactical buy into the sector after the sell-off.

"We think the sector has oversold in the recent correction and estimate we could get 10% upside based on the current relationship with real yields", Citi's strategy note read.

Timing will be key as rising yields will stay a threat.

"The sector may come under further pressure later in the year when the TIPs sell off resumes", the strategists warn.

Here's a chart from the Citi note showing the relationship of European tech with U.S. real interest rates.

Reprinted with permission of Citi Research. Not to be reproduced.

(Julien Ponthus)

WHAT NEXT? (0904 GMT)

To get a sense of the scale of the challenge that confronts global policymakers, investors would do no better than to look back to last week.

As the European Central Bank joined the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England to signal a hawkish pivot, markets fell out of bed.

Short-end bond yields jumped, marking the worst monthly performance for 1-3 year debt indices in seven years barring March 2020 according to JP Morgan strategists and U.S. stock markets witnessed the single biggest day wipeout in market capitalisation for Meta (FB.O) at more than $200 billion.

Very rarely in the last few years have equity and bond investors sung from the same hymn sheet as they did last week.

But with the top four major central banks set to suck out $2 trillion from the financial system between May 2022 and May 2023, four times the biggest 12-month decline since 2018-19, more volatility is in store.

And even as money markets have rushed to price in as many as five rate hikes from the Fed and more than four from the BoE this year, some investors like Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz advisor and former PIMCO chief, say central banks risk falling behind the curve.

"It took way too long for the Fed and ECB to correct their misreading of price increases," he wrote in a column in the Financial Times.

"The additional difficulties this poses are now being compounded by unnecessary delays in altering what remains an inexplicably uber stimulative monetary policy stance."

(Saikat Chatterjee)

OPTIMISM FIZZLING OUT (0844 GMT)

The STOXX 600 made its week's debut up about 0.6% but that optimism seems to be fizzling out with the pan-European index now about flat.

European bourses looked like they would avoid the dip suffered by Asian stocks earlier but that's much more uncertain now.

Euro zone bond yields are still rising and many questions remain unanswered as to how the ECB's tightening cycle will pan out after a key policymaker said the central bank could end its stimulus program earlier than planned. read more

Understandably, real estate stocks are under pressure with the sector's index down about 0.6% and by the same token banks and insurers are in the black.

French care homes group Orpea is once again among the top losers, down about 3% dragged down by the scandal of alleged mistreatment of elderly patients hitting the sector.

Among companies in the news, French car parts supplier Faurecia is up 2.3% after announcing that its new combination with Hella result in it aiming for sales of above 33 billion euros in 2025.

(Julien Ponthus)

IT'S A NEW CYCLE: WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE! (0757 GMT)

The European Central Bank's meeting last week turned out to be quite a policy pivot. read more

With euro zone inflation running above 5%, money markets had already been betting the ECB would wake up, smell the coffee and possibly signal when it might follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in tightening policy.

But by opening the door to a rate hike in 2022, President Christine Lagarde unleashed a massive readjustment, with German 10-year government yields seeing their biggest jump since the March 2020 COVID-19 crash.

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot doubled downed over the weekend, saying he expected rates to start rising in the fourth quarter.

Quick take? Well, with the ECB also now on board to tighten policy, this looks like a new financial markets cycle.

"The times of low growth, low inflation, low rates and excess central bank liquidity are over in our view", Berenberg analysts write.

All eyes will be on Lagarde when she addresses the European Parliament later on Monday. In the meantime, strategists are adjusting equity risk premium models to the paradigm shift.

Shares in European banks hit their highest since 2018 and the continent's tech index is down 20% from its November highs.

Wall Street meanwhile has been on a roller coaster after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) historic $200 billion market value plunge, but also a $190 billion jump by Amazon.com . read more

Overall though, there seems no cause for alarm -- 78% of S&P 500 earnings have beaten forecasts so far according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S. And the U.S. economy also created far more jobs than expected in January.

So despite a dip on Asian stocks earlier, European and U.S. futures indicate a cautiously optimistic mood. Clouded of course by the Ukraine diplomatic crisis and oil prices north of $90 a barrel.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-Indonesia's GDP speeds up read more

-China's Jan services activity expands at slowest rate in five months read more

-German industrial production dips in December read more

-UK house prices rise at slowest pace since June read more

Chinese Caixin Services PMI/FX reserves

-Euro zone Sentix index

German two-year yield surges

(Julien Ponthus)

EUROPEAN STOCKS: CAUTIOUSLY UPWARDS (0645 GMT)

After suffering five straight weekly losses, European stocks seem set to start this new week on the good foot.

Futures for European stocks are trading up between 0.2% and 0.4% this morning while their U.S. peers are also making some gains after the upbeat U.S. job data on Friday.

It's less rosy in the East where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is losing 0.3%.

(Julien Ponthus)

