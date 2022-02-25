LIVE MARKETS Is the Ukrainian crisis really priced in?

Feb 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

IS THE UKRAINIAN CRISIS REALLY PRICED IN? (0735 GMT)

It's puzzling to say the least to see European markets set to open in positive territory while Russian missiles strike Kyiv.

Which begs the question: are markets being complacent or just doing their cold-blooded job in assessing the impact of the conflict on the global economy?

Oddo equity strategist Sylvain Goyon just issued a note in which he explains why chances are on the former proposition.

"The uncertainty created by the Russian invasion doesn't seem priced in by the market to us", he writes.

Looking at equity risk premium models, Goyon draws the conclusion that markets are not factoring in the risk that the conflict triggers a recession.

He notes that a ban on Russian energy and commodity exports would have a major impact on the European economy, hitting growth and propping up inflation further.

In such a scenario, stagflation would be on cards, which is a hostile environment for stocks.

What to do? Goyon says that if events were to follow that course, investors should reduce their exposure to value and cyclicals and rotate towards growth, quality, defensive and dividend stocks.

(Julien Ponthus)

EUROPE SET TO FOLLOW GLOBAL REBOUND (0659 GMT)

European stocks markets are set to track a fragile rebound in global financial markets which lifted Wall Street and Asian bourses after Western capitals announced sanctions against Russia overnight.

The mood is still cautious though and U.S. futures are trading in the red which suggests there are not that many investors willing to buy in what looks a temporary respite in the Ukrainian crisis.

A possible decision to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international banking system or to target its oil and gas exports could have much bigger consequences for the world's economy.

In the meantime, oil is still over $100 a barrel and reports from Ukraine are really not encouraging with missiles pounding the capital as Russian forces advance.

(Julien Ponthus)

