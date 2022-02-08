LIVE MARKETS Italian sovereign stress: the FTSE MIB can manage!

Feb 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

ITALIAN SOVEREIGN STRESS: THE FTSE MIB CAN MANAGE! (1136 GMT)

Traders in Italian assets were almost panicking yesterday when pressure on sovereign bonds and stocks rapidly mounted on jitters over faster policy tightening following last week's hawkish pivot at the European Central Bank.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

About 24 hours later, stress levels look to be heading back to normal, helped by ECB President Christine Lagarde switching back to damage-limitation mode and as investors take a more balanced view on what rising yields mean for heavily indebted Italy.

Take Goldman Sachs, who thinks wider sovereign spreads are manageable and don't expects Italian stocks to underperform.

"The FTSE MIB already trades at a substantial discount to Europe. Indeed, the discount is roughly the same as in 2012 when Italian spreads were over 400bp. We don't therefore see a modest widening of spreads as especially worrisome," they said.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

STOXX UP, BANKS AND ENERGY BEAK NEW GROUND (0846 GMT)

European shares are off to a positive start as it looks investors have set aside worries over a faster policy tightening by the ECB for now to focus on sectors that should benefit the most from an ongoing economic and earnings recovery.

No wonder then that banks and energy are breaking new ground, rising in early deals to their highest levels since August 2018 and January 2020 respectively, while miners are seeing strong demand, up more than 2%.

Tech is lagging the upward trend following losses on the tech-heavy Nasdaq and as rising rates put pressure on pricey valuations. Stay at home names are also generally weaker with Ocado down 9% after the online supermarket warned it would miss 2022 core earnings estimates as due to more investments.

Well-received results are lifting oil major BP and sensor maker ams, but French bank BNP is lagging a positive banking sector as a miss on costs offset strong 2025 targets.

The STOXX 600 equity benchmark is up 0.7%.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

LOOKING FOR THAT 'ECB PUT' (0801 GMT)

"Gradual", "data-dependent" - those were the words ECB President Christine Lagarde used to soften the hawkishness of her message last week. But after three days of violent repricing on euro debt markets, there is likely more to come.

Borrowing costs for Europe's southern flank have risen sharply, with investors now demanding a yield premium of 160 basis points to hold 10-year Italian bonds relative to safer German equivalents. That's 30 bps more than before last Thursday's ECB meeting.

European corporate debt may be due a correction too; Citi reckons top-quality credit spreads could widen to 90 bps from 70 bps at the end of 2021.

The recent moves are raising the risk of fragmentation along national lines of debt markets and the derailment of southern European economic recovery, especially given the post-COVID rise in spending deficits. The question now is: How far can the selloff go before policymakers offer reassurance - in other words, the ECB 'put', along the lines of the backstop the U.S. Fed is typically seen to provide equity markets?

The answer? It might still have some time to run. Yields, while rising, are low in absolute terms and Europe still has the safety net of the EU recovery fund. Lagarde promised "the ECB is "obviously going to respond" if sovereign spreads widen a lot. But as yields resume their climb on Tuesday, JPMorgan analysts note "the market may be willing to test this commitment".

Elsewhere, Softbank's deal to sell chip designer Arm in a $60 billion deal has collapsed amid regulatory hurdles. That comes days after a $5 billion purchase by Taiwan's GlobalWafers (6488.TWO) of Germany's Siltronic was scuppered by Berlin.

Italy

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-British consumers slowed the pace of their spending last month read more

-France's BNP beats Q4 profit estimates , BP records highest profit in eight years in 2021 read more

-New York Fed issues Q4 Household Debt and Credit Report

-U.S. trade balance

-U.S. 3-yr notes auction

-US earnings: Coty, DuPont, Harley Davidson, Thomson Reuters, Pfizer, S&P Global, Omnicom, Chipotle, Lyft, Peloton

-European earnings: Qiagen, Banco BPM, Evolution Gaming, BP, Ocado, BNP Paribas, TUI

-Emerging market central banks: Poland. Moldova

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPE: SEARCHING FOR DIRECTION (0742 GMT)

European shares look set to open without a clear direction following late losses on Wall Street, where Facebook owner Meta added to last week's record plunge, and after jitters over rate hikes in the euro zone caused a sell-off in Italian debt.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were flat, and contracts on the FTSE 100, which is geared towards commodity stocks, added 0.2%, finding support by positive-sounding earnings updates.

BP recorded its higher profit in eight years, holiday company TUI sounded upbeat about its outlook, saying summer travel bookings were steadily approaching pre-COVID levels, while AMS topped revenue and margins estimates.

Over in Asia, shares reversed early gains as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding a further 33 Chinese entities to its export control list. U.S. stock index futures meantime were little changed. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.