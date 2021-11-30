LIVE MARKETS JPMorgan looks overseas for equity outperformance next year

Summary STOXX 600 touches 7-week low, last down 0.3%

9 of 11 S&P sectors lower; energy weakest

U.S. Dollar, crude, down; gold, bitcoin higher

U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.44%

U.S. stock index futures tumble

JPMORGAN LOOKS OVERSEAS FOR EQUITY OUTPERFORMANCE NEXT YEAR 1000 ET/1500 GMT)

JPMorgan says emerging markets and European stock markets are likely to outperform those in the United States next year, even though U.S. stocks are likely to continue to gain albeit at a more modest pace.

Emerging markets suffered in 2021 “driven by slowdown in China, as well as policy tightening, inflation overhang, EM FX weakness and COVID-19 shocks,” analysts at the bank said in a note on Tuesday. However, “next year, a combination of better EM sentiment (from current lows), stronger earnings growth, and convergence of historical relative valuation, should lead to EM outperformance vs DM.”

In particular, JPMorgan prefers stocks in China, Indonesia, Russia and Brazil, over those in Malaysia and Peru. In developed markets the bank sees Europe as likely to outperform the U.S. and recommends the United Kingdom and Italy over Switzerland.

Sector wise, the bank maintains “a pro-cyclical tilt…with preference for reflation-sensitive sectors.” This includes favoring energy and financials over staples and utilities, consumer services over consumer goods, healthcare over other defensive sectors and small-caps over large-caps.

JPMorgan’s upside targets for 2022 are for the S&P 500 (.SPX) to reach 5050, an approximate 9% increase, while the MSCI Eurozone index (.MIEU00000NEU) will rise to 307, a 17% increase and the FTSE 100 (.FTSE) to reach 8150, a 15% increase.

In emerging markets, the bank expects the MSCI EM index (.MSCIEF) will reach 1500, a 23% increase, while the MSCI China index (.MICN00000PUS) will rise to 116, a 32% increase and the MSCI EMEA (.MIEE00000PUS) will increase to 360, a 34% increase.

(Karen Brettell)

THAT WAS QUICK (0832 ET/1332 GMT)

Monday's bounce from Friday's sell-off is proving to be short-lived, with U.S. equity futures pointing to a sharply lower open on renewed concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Comments from Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stéphane Bancel to the Finanical Times cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant, while Regeneron Pharma (REGN.O) said its antibody treatment and other similar drugs could be less effective. read more

Both Moderna and Regeneron shares were lower in premarket, as were travel-related stocks such as airlines and cruise operators while oil prices slumped about 5%. read more

Shortly after the market open 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where they are expected to be questioned by lawmakers over high inflation and the potential impact of the new variant. read more

Economic data on tap for the day includes the Chicago PMI and consumer confidence readings for November.

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Renewed Omicron worries weight

(Chuck Mikolajczak)

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak

