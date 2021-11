LIVE MARKETS Lockdown trading

Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

LOCKDOWN TRADING (0740 GMT)

Markets have suddenly woken up to COVID-19 risks, and after Austria imposed 10-days of nationwide restrictions to fight the winter virus wave, investors swiftly shifted to lockdown trading mode.

Oil hit 7-week lows in Asia hours, and equities in Europe look set for a muted start after clocking on Friday their first weekly decline in seven weeks, as bond yields and banking stocks tanked. The euro is also under pressure at 16-month lows.

Concerns are that Germany and other countries could follow suit, forcing million of people to stay at home, hitting tourism-dependent economies and outdoor businesses just before key Christmas holidays and spending.

Little wonder then that Italian and Spanish stocks look particularly vulnerable at this stage, while Big Tech and online economy names are once again in favour, sending Nasdaq futures to new record highs overnight.

Shares in vaccine makers meantime could also benefit. German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory, and other countries are also pondering what to do with the unvaccinated.

On the corporate front, eyes are on Telecom Italia after KKR made a $12 billion approach to take the Italian phone group private. Ericsson is also on the watch-list after the equipment maker agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.

snapshot

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

Chinese loan prime rate

Euro zone flash consumer confidence

ECB speakers: ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, ECB board member Andrea Enria, ECB Governing Council members Robert Holzmann, Peter Kazimir and Martins Kazaks

Emerging markets: central bank meetings in Israel and Ghana

WTO meeting

U.S. existing home sales Oct

U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year debt auctions

Europe earnings: Nasper/Prosus

U.S. earnings: Urban Outfitters, Zoom

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

EUROPE: EDGING UP (0735 GMT)

European shares look set for modest gains at the open today after suffering on Friday their first drop in seven weeks as fresh COVID-19 concerns sent bond yields and banking stocks tanking.

Futures on main regional benchmarks were last trading up between 0.1% and 0.3%, while in Asia, stocks made a wobbly start to the week and oil prices slid as the return of restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

