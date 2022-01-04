LIVE MARKETS London ready to catch up

Jan 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

LONDON READY TO CATCH UP (0747 GMT)

The London stock market was off on a bank holiday yesterday and therefore missed the New Year party across global markets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It seems there's been quite a lot of Fomo building up and that investors are ready to play catch-up.

Futures for the FTSE 100 are currently up over 1%.

Other European bourses are nonetheless expected to go for a second straight session of gains but with rises limited to about 0.5%.

Same trend for U.S. futures which currently point out to another day or record highs on Wall Street.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.