LIVE MARKETS Long COVID

Nov 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

LONG COVID (0801 GMT)

World stocks' 0.6% rise on Monday came nowhere close to recouping Friday's 2.2% loss, but even that is under threat after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel predicted existing vaccines would struggle with the Omicron variant.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also tell U.S. lawmakers later in the day the variant could imperil economic recovery, prepared remarks show read more . Those comments have already sent 10-year Treasury yields down 7 basis points this morning .

So a loss-making Asian session has given way to red ink in Europe, where German markets appear headed 2% lower. Futures point to hefty Wall Street losses, the yen and Swiss franc are again catching a bid and oil prices have slid more than $1.

COVID headlines overshadowed a pickup in official Chinese PMIs, which showed factory activity cranking up in November and services coming in steady from the previous month.

And for those still in data watching mode, euro zone inflation data could show a big number, accelerating from October's 4.1%. Remember, Monday brought German November CPI of 5.2% year-on-year, the highest since 1992. The picture is one of economic growth under threat, even as a possible COVID comeback risks exacerbating supply chain glitches.

What happens next is anyone's guess. Citi analysts write that Friday's selloff wiped out investors' bullish bias on the S&P 500, while European positioning had already turned neutral in Europe.

There is room for more position unwinding, but also scope for a bounce.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- ECB likely to keep buying bonds through 2022; could resume PEPP - ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos read more

-South Korea, global trade bellwether, saw October factory output shrink at the sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years read more

-Airline easyJet sees softening in demand as COVID clouds outlook read more

-Macau gambling group Suncity's shares plunge after CEO arrested read more

- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal read more

-NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Latvia

-France flash CPI; Euro zone flash inflation

-Fed speakers: Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking Committee; New York President John Williams

-Emerging markets: Hungary central bank meets: Turkey Q3 GDP, India Q3 GDP

-Monthly US house prices/Chicago PMI

-Europe earnings; EasyJet, Wise,

-US earnings: Salesforce

Euro zone inflation

(Sujata Rao)

*****

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT: EUROPE SET TO DROP ON MODERNA WARNING(0710 GMT)

European stocks are set to open sharply lower this morning after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is currently down 0.75% and futures for European indexes are falling about 1.5%.

The direction of travel is pretty much the same for Wall Street.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

