LIVE MARKETS Looking for that 'ECB put'

Feb 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

LOOKING FOR THAT 'ECB PUT' (0801 GMT)

"Gradual", "data-dependent" - those were the words ECB President Christine Lagarde used to soften the hawkishness of her message last week. But after three days of violent repricing on euro debt markets, there is likely more to come.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Borrowing costs for Europe's southern flank have risen sharply, with investors now demanding a yield premium of 160 basis points to hold 10-year Italian bonds relative to safer German equivalents. That's 30 bps more than before last Thursday's ECB meeting.

European corporate debt may be due a correction too; Citi reckons top-quality credit spreads could widen to 90 bps from 70 bps at the end of 2021.

The recent moves are raising the risk of fragmentation along national lines of debt markets and the derailment of southern European economic recovery, especially given the post-COVID rise in spending deficits. The question now is: How far can the selloff go before policymakers offer reassurance - in other words, the ECB 'put', along the lines of the backstop the U.S. Fed is typically seen to provide equity markets?

The answer? It might still have some time to run. Yields, while rising, are low in absolute terms and Europe still has the safety net of the EU recovery fund. Lagarde promised "the ECB is "obviously going to respond" if sovereign spreads widen a lot. But as yields resume their climb on Tuesday, JPMorgan analysts note "the market may be willing to test this commitment".

Elsewhere, Softbank's deal to sell chip designer Arm in a $60 billion deal has collapsed amid regulatory hurdles. That comes days after a $5 billion purchase by Taiwan's GlobalWafers (6488.TWO) of Germany's Siltronic was scuppered by Berlin.

Italy

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-British consumers slowed the pace of their spending last month read more

-France's BNP beats Q4 profit estimates , BP records highest profit in eight years in 2021 read more

-New York Fed issues Q4 Household Debt and Credit Report

-U.S. trade balance

-U.S. 3-yr notes auction

-US earnings: Coty, DuPont, Harley Davidson, Thomson Reuters, Pfizer, S&P Global, Omnicom, Chipotle, Lyft, Peloton

-European earnings: Qiagen, Banco BPM, Evolution Gaming, BP, Ocado, BNP Paribas, TUI

-Emerging market central banks: Poland. Moldova

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPE: SEARCHING FOR DIRECTION (0742 GMT)

European shares look set to open without a clear direction following late losses on Wall Street, where Facebook owner Meta added to last week's record plunge, and after jitters over rate hikes in the euro zone caused a sell-off in Italian debt.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were flat, and contracts on the FTSE 100, which is geared towards commodity stocks, added 0.2%, finding support by positive-sounding earnings updates.

BP recorded its higher profit in eight years, holiday company TUI sounded upbeat about its outlook, saying summer travel bookings were steadily approaching pre-COVID levels, while AMS topped revenue and margins estimates.

Over in Asia, shares reversed early gains as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding a further 33 Chinese entities to its export control list. U.S. stock index futures meantime were little changed. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.