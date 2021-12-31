LIVE MARKETS Low vol, quiet last day of 2021

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

LOW VOL, QUIET LAST DAY OF 2021 (0747 GMT)

With bourses either shut of open just half a day in Europe, the session ahead will likely distinguish itself with low volumes and little activity as most investors prepare for year end celebrations away from their trading desks.

Frankfurt and Milan are shut today while Paris and London will close earlier. Meantime, FTSE 100 futures pointed to a drop of 0.4%, as sterling hit a 22-month high versus the euro.

Overall, the pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark is set to end the year up over 22%, its second best year since 2009.

The index has risen 82% from the lows hit in March 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 scare, driven by record growth in corporate profits, supportive monetary policy and vaccinations.

(Danilo Masoni)

