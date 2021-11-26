LIVE MARKETS New virus variant hits European stocks

Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

A NEW VIRUS VARIANT HITS EUROPEAN STOCKS (0721 GMT)

European stocks are set to open sharply lower as a rush to safety and a massive drop in risk assets spread across the globe on more virus concerns. Stock futures predict a more than 2% drop at opening trades.

South African scientists have detected a COVID-19 variant with a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which could help it evade the body's immune response and make vaccines less effective. read more

U.S. Treasury yields drop 9 basis points, and Fed funds futures rallied as markets pare back expectations for the pace of potential rate hikes in the United States.

Meanwhile Brent crude futures fall below $80 a barrel, amid concerns about the pandemic and oil surplus.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

