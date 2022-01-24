LIVE MARKETS New week, same trend

Jan 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NEW WEEK, SAME TREND (0705 GMT)

European bourses are set for a rough start of the week with futures pointing to losses of about 0.5% after Friday's sell-off on Wall Street.

Asian bourses retreated and worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine is denting sentiment while investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

All eyes are now on IBM (IBM.N), Microsoft (MSFT.O) Tesla (TSLA.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) which are due to update the market this week.

(Julien Ponthus)

