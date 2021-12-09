LIVE MARKETS No smoking? No problem!

Summary European shares tick down

NO SMOKING? NO PROBLEM! (1025 GMT)

It's fair to say that New Zealand's plan to forbid youngsters from ever buying cigarettes, clearly one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the deadly habit, hasn't sent tobacco shares in nicotine withdrawal convulsions this morning.

British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, and Swedish Match are cruising up between 0.2% and 0.7% with little sense that the Kiwi legislation could be the beginning of the end for the industry.

There are many reasons for that.

According to Citi analysts, New Zealand only represents 1% to 2% of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of British American Tobacco and Imperial.

Secondly, they stress strict smoking rules typically take a long time to pass into law and implement.

Thirdly, well, smoking is probably doomed in the long run anyway.

Citi analysts believe that "tradition cigarette consumption will continue to decline and that the last smoker may quit by 2050".

Why then hold these tobacco stocks, which so many ESG funds wouldn't touch with a barge pole?

Looking at British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands' 8% dividend yields provides some kind of an answer.

The trend in vaping is another answer.

"Our clear preference for stocks which are transitioning to reduced-risk-products and hence we re-iterate our core positive stances on both Philip Morris and BATS", the Citi analysts say.

Some reading:

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations read more

(Julien Ponthus)

STOXX ON THE UP, VOLATILITY EASES FURTHER (0902 GMT)

European shares are off to a slightly positive start as good news on vaccine efficacy against Omicron reassured investors, helping put a key euro zone volatility gauge on course for its fourth straight day of declines.

So while the pan-regional STOXX 600 (.STOXX) equity benchmark index was up 0.2% in early deals, euro STOXX volatility (.V2TX) dipped below 23 points, widening the distance from the post-Omicron peak to more than 10 points.

Sectoral moves were muted with gains in consumer staples and healthcare more than offsetting weaker banks and energy stocks.

(Danilo Masoni)

LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE (0816 GMT)

England is going under tougher COVID-19 curbs, Christmas parties are being cancelled across Europe and the United States, and Jefferies became the first big Wall Street bank to send employees home.

But markets are looking on the bright side -- news that a three-shot course of BioNTech/Pfizer's vaccine neutralised the Omicron virus variant in a laboratory test enabled stock markets to carry on merrily higher on Wednesday.

Even S&P 500's airlines index managed to recoup pre-Omicron highs. (.SPCOMAIR).

But with focus returning to central banks and inflation, the rally has lost some of its edge. European and U.S. futures are flatlining, Japanese stocks fell 0.3% and a global equity index paused near two-week highs.

Chinese factory gate prices at 12.9%, had eased only slightly from 26-year highs touched in October, data showed on Thursday. read more

Elevated factory prices eventually feed into CPI which ticked up to 2.3% in November, from last month's 1.5%. Authorities fixed the yuan a touch below the three-year highs hit on Wednesday but the inflation worry will limit how much it can weaken.

China's data sets the stage for Friday's U.S. CPI, which some participants in this week's Reuters monthly summit predicted would print with "a 7-handle". Core inflation could be above 5%, some reckon.

It will be the last key piece of data before the December 14-15 Federal Reserve meeting, which could flag a step-up in the pace of policy tightening.

In neighbouring Canada, markets now see interest rates rising from 0.25%, after the central bank on Wednesday dropped a reference to inflationary forces as temporary.

Those inflation projections and the stock market rebound forced bond yields higher -- a three-day rise in 10-year Treasuries was their longest since mid-October. This morning, edgier equity markets have sent U.S. and German bond yields a touch lower and the dollar index is back at one-week highs.

And data never ceases to surprise. Germany just reported October export figures which grew 4.1%, the highest in over a year and beating expectations of a 0.9% gain read more

Inflation

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- Deutsche Bank shares down on WSJ report it may have violated U.S. criminal settlement read more

-U.S. job openings jump to 11 million; fewer workers voluntarily quitting read more

-Brazil central bank makes 150 bps rate hike, signals another read more

-U.S. initial jobless claims/30-year Treasury auction

-Emerging markets: Ukraine, Serbia, Peru central banks

-U.S. earnings: Oracle, Costco, Lululemon

-European earnings: Ocado, Rolls Royce

(Sujata Rao)

EUROPE: EDGING UP (0729 GMT)

European shares look set for a timid bounce this morning as inventors weigh vaccine reassurances against new COVID-19 restrictions amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data on Friday which could provide the Fed more ammunition for tighter policy.

Following yesterday's pull-back, futures on main regional benchmarks in Europe were up around 0.3%, with sentiment also helped by hopes for monetary easing in China.

U.S. stock futures were just below parity after gains yesterday on the back of data from BioNTech and Pfizer showing their vaccine shot offered some protection against the new Omicron variant.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

