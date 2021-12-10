LIVE MARKETS Not looking good

Dec 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NOT LOOKING GOOD (0725 GMT)

European futures are clearly trading in negative territory this morning, losing about 0.6% while Asia is closing its session well into the red.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei shed 1%.

Sentiment hasn't rebounded since Wall Street ended Thursday on a steep loss as investors banked some profits after three straight days of gains.

There's a lot at stake with the incoming U.S. inflation data and what it will mean for the Fed's taper plans.

A Reuters poll for the consumer price index (CPI) for November came in at 6.8% year-on-year.

(Julien Ponthus)

EUROPE: EDGING UP (0729 GMT)

European shares look set for a timid bounce this morning as inventors weigh vaccine reassurances against new COVID-19 restrictions amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data on Friday which could provide the Fed more ammunition for tighter policy.

Following yesterday's pull-back, futures on main regional benchmarks in Europe were up around 0.3%, with sentiment also helped by hopes for monetary easing in China.

U.S. stock futures were just below parity after gains yesterday on the back of data from BioNTech and Pfizer showing their vaccine shot offered some protection against the new Omicron variant.

(Danilo Masoni)

