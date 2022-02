LIVE MARKETS Optimism fizzling out

Feb 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

OPTIMISM FIZZLING OUT (0844 GMT)

The STOXX 600 made its week's debut up about 0.6% but that optimism seems to be fizzling out with the pan-European index now about flat.

European bourses looked like they would avoid the dip suffered by Asian stocks earlier but that's much more uncertain now.

Euro zone bond yields are still rising and many questions remain unanswered as to how the ECB's tightening cycle will pan out after a key policymaker said the central bank could end its stimulus program earlier than planned.

Understandably, real estate stocks are under pressure with the sector's index down about 0.6% and by the same token banks and insurers are in the black.

French care homes group Orpea is once again among the top losers, down about 3% dragged down by the scandal of alleged mistreatment of elderly patients hitting the sector.

Among companies in the news, French car parts supplier Faurecia is up 2.3% after announcing that its new combination with Hella result in it aiming for sales of above 33 billion euros in 2025.

(Julien Ponthus)

IT'S A NEW CYCLE: WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE! (0757 GMT)

The European Central Bank's meeting last week turned out to be quite a policy pivot. read more

With euro zone inflation running above 5%, money markets had already been betting the ECB would wake up, smell the coffee and possibly signal when it might follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in tightening policy.

But by opening the door to a rate hike in 2022, President Christine Lagarde unleashed a massive readjustment, with German 10-year government yields seeing their biggest jump since the March 2020 COVID-19 crash.

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot doubled downed over the weekend, saying he expected rates to start rising in the fourth quarter.

Quick take? Well, with the ECB also now on board to tighten policy, this looks like a new financial markets cycle.

"The times of low growth, low inflation, low rates and excess central bank liquidity are over in our view", Berenberg analysts write.

All eyes will be on Lagarde when she addresses the European Parliament later on Monday. In the meantime, strategists are adjusting equity risk premium models to the paradigm shift.

Shares in European banks hit their highest since 2018 and the continent's tech index is down 20% from its November highs.

Wall Street meanwhile has been on a roller coaster after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) historic $200 billion market value plunge, but also a $190 billion jump by Amazon.com . read more

Overall though, there seems no cause for alarm -- 78% of S&P 500 earnings have beaten forecasts so far according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S. And the U.S. economy also created far more jobs than expected in January.

So despite a dip on Asian stocks earlier, European and U.S. futures indicate a cautiously optimistic mood. Clouded of course by the Ukraine diplomatic crisis and oil prices north of $90 a barrel.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-Indonesia's GDP speeds up read more

-China's Jan services activity expands at slowest rate in five months read more

-German industrial production dips in December read more

-UK house prices rise at slowest pace since June read more

Chinese Caixin Services PMI/FX reserves

-Euro zone Sentix index

German two-year yield surges

(Julien Ponthus)

EUROPEAN STOCKS: CAUTIOUSLY UPWARDS (0645 GMT)

After suffering five straight weekly losses, European stocks seem set to start this new week on the good foot.

Futures for European stocks are trading up between 0.2% and 0.4% this morning while their U.S. peers are also making some gains after the upbeat U.S. job data on Friday.

It's less rosy in the East where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is losing 0.3%.

(Julien Ponthus)

