LIVE MARKETS A pause for breath

Feb 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

A PAUSE FOR BREATH (0812 GMT)

Markets are enjoying a respite of sorts. With 10-year Treasury yields down five basis points from recent highs, the Nasdaq has managed to rebound around 10% from late-January troughs. Europe's STOXX 600 is opening higher after bumper earnings propelled the index to its best day in two months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile Walt Disney Co. assuaged fears, raised after Netflix's lacklustre earnings report, that the entertainment streaming sector faces a reckoning as the pandemic ends. Disney shares rose 8% after-hours thanks to a 34% revenue jump and predictions of stronger subscriber growth.

Wall Street futures signal a weaker open however as the release of U.S. January inflation data comes into view. CPI is forecast at a four-decade high of 7.3% but many hope the number will show the economy is starting to work its way through supply glitches and labour shortages.

More than five quarter-point Fed interest rate hikes are currently priced by year-end but the data could swing those bets either way.

Bond market signals have been reassuring for tech investors. Thursday's 10-year Treasury auction saw the strongest demand since May 2020 in a sign that buyers will rush to grab higher yields, potentially capping their rise. Let's see what happens at a 30-year auction later in the day.

Similarly, Spain on Wednesday took 60 billion euros in bids for a 7 billion-euro 30-year issue (Spanish 10-year yields are up some 35 bps this month).

US inflation

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-Credit Suisse ends torrid year with $2.2 bln Q4 loss; SocGen quadruples profit

-Unilever warns of high inflation, rules out big M&A; AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth but COVID boost fades read more

-UK RICS housing survey

-Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision 0830 GMT

-ECB board member Philip Lane speaks 1315 GMT

-Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks 2015 GMT

-U.S CPI/weekly jobless figures

-US 30-year bond auction

-U.S. earnings: Linde, Twitter, Coca-Cola, Moody, Philip Morris, Kellogg, Expedia, Western Union, Mohawk, First Energy

-Emerging market central banks: Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Serbia

-South Africa President Ramaphose to deliver state of the nation address

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPE: CAUTION AHEAD OF U.S. CPI (0740 GMT)

European shares look set to edge up this morning but trading is likely to remain cautious ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data for January which could shape expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

The headline CPI is expected to have increased more than 7% on an annualised basis, but Fed officials are holding out hope that the peak may be near. read more

Futures on the Euro STOXX index rose 0.4% and FTSE contracts were flat after a tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asia read more , while derivatives on the Nasdaq declined 0.2% lower.

In corporate news, it's another busy day for earnings releases.

Credit Suisse is on the watchlist after posting a $2.2 bln quarterly loss, hurt by provisions to settle its investment bank's legal costs and a slowdown in business for its trading and wealth management divisions. read more

Here are some more earnings headlines:

Unilever warns of high inflation, rules out big M&A read more

AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth as dividend rises but COVID boost falls read more

France's Credit Agricole beats profit target a year early read more

Siemens reports big surge in orders as profit beats forecast read more

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q4 earnings

France's Total swings back to profit in 2021 read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.