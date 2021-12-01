LIVE MARKETS Retail trading: top French traded stocks

Summary European shares extend gains, STOXX 600 up 1.1%

Omicron, Fed remain in focus

All 11 S&P sectors higher, energy leads

Oil, gold, bitcoin up; dollar slips

U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.48%

Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

RETAIL TRADING: TOP FRENCH TRADED STOCKS (0949 ET/1449 GMT)

The French regulator of financial markets (AMF) has just published quite a lot of data on the retail boom the country experienced since the pandemic rocked financial markets in early 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Main finding is that the trading appetite remains intact and comparable to what it was in March 2020.

Other findings include the fact that so called 'neo-brokers' have a younger client base inclined to trade complex instruments and more volatile stocks.

A particularly interesting table is this one showing which stocks (for which France's AMF is the competent authority) are the most traded:

AMF

As you can see, the usual blue chips suspects, like luxury giant LVMH or plane maker Airbus, are well represented but clients of neo-brokers are more inclined to trade smaller and more volatile stocks like French vaccine company Valneva.

Traditional banks are the likes of BNP Paribas or SocGen, online banks comprise Saxo Bank and IG Markets while neo-brokers count firms such as Activtrades and eToro in their ranks.

The AMF said its survey covers 218 million transactions executed between Q3 2018 and Q3 2021 by French and foreign retail investors on financial instruments for which it is the competent authority.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

FOLLOW THE BOUNCING BALL (0832 ET/1332 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open after a sharp sell-off for the second time in four sessions, as a drop of nearly 2% in the S&P 500 (.SPX) on Tuesday left the benchmark index at its lowest closing level since Oct 27.

Investors who were already jittery from concerns about the new COVID-19 variant Omicron that fueled Friday's sharp pullback were further unnerved by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that indicated the central bank may tighten monetary policy faster than anticipated. read more

Monday's bounceback was seen as somewhat tepid by analysts, who will look for a stronger follow-through for today's bounce.

Futures slightly added to gains following the release of the ADP National Employment Report, which showed private payrolls increased by 534,000 jobs last month, above the 525,000 expectation. The data comes ahead of Friday's key payrolls report.

Data expected shortly after the opening bell includes the ISM Manufacturing PMI for November as well as October Construction Spending. The Fed's Beige Book of economic conditions is expected later in the day.

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Stocks poised to bounce at open

(Chuck Mikolajczak)

*****

FOR WEDNESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0830 EST/1330 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.