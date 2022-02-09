LIVE MARKETS Rotation into Value: what's next?

Summary

ROTATION INTO VALUE: WHAT'S NEXT? (1051 GMT)

There's little doubt that rising rates are good for value stocks and indeed this segment is doing great, but at one point investors will have to come to terms with a slowdown in economic growth in a less favourable policy environment.

That moment looks still quite distant with many strategists seeing the still positive macro backdrop and healthy corporate profits providing further support to the rotation into value, but some caution is starting to creep in.

Take Geoffroy Goenen, Head of Fundamental Europe Equity Management at CANDRIAM, who said that the value/growth adjustment is mostly behind us even though bond yields may continue to rise in the coming weeks.

"We believe that investors need to look further ahead," he said. "In our view, a factor for investing, which will quickly become key in 2022, will be investor preference for defensive vs cyclical stocks, rather than the value vs growth debate".

"In an economic slowdown, we increasingly focus on companies which, due to the high potential area of their activity or their use of innovation, are able to grow their revenues and profits. We believe such companies will continue to offer the best value and generate intrinsic growth by offering solutions to numerous megatrends, such as energy transition, new health technologies, digitalisation and automation," he added.

And Barclays strategists too sounded a note of caution in their call for a further run of value stocks.

"Flattening yield curves and wider credit spreads are classically mid-cycle. Both imply softer growth ahead, but not imminent recession, nor lower equities, at current levels. For now, rising real rates support further Value/Growth valuation adjustment. But if the growth scare worsens, Banks/Commodities/Autos may be at risk," they said.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

RETAIL TO THE RESCUE (0950 GMT)

Retail punters were big buyers in U.S. stocks last week when the main index (.SPX) gyrated sharply as a surge in global bond yields combined with the unprecedented volatility in mega-cap U.S. tech stocks. Stocks snapped a four-day rising streak last week to fall nearly 2.5% on Thursday after Meta's market rout, their biggest daily fall since January 2021, before recouping some losses to end the week up 1.5%.

Retail investors pumped in $5.2 billion into U.S. stocks last week, the 9th biggest inflow since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to BoFA Securities. Institutional clients and hedge funds were also net buyers. Excluding buybacks, single stocks saw inflows for the second time in three weeks, an event that hasn't happened in a year, according to BoFA.

US stocks weekly

(Saikat Chatterjee)

*****

STOXX RALLIES, TECH BOUNCES, BANKS DIP (0855 GMT)

Optimism about the earnings season and calmer bond markets are doing good to European equity benchmarks which are well in positive territory this morning.

The STOXX 600 is up 1.3%. Gains are broad based and tech is bouncing strongly after recent suffering, while banks are being left a tad behind as investors take out some profits there.

Strong updates lifted Adyen, Pandora, Voestalpine and Banco BPM by more than 5% to the top of the pan-European index.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

UP, UP THEY GO (0755 GMT)

Having fretted about rising sovereign bond yields just a short time ago, world stock markets now appear to be taking the somewhat relentless rise in borrowing costs in their stride.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday and stock futures point to a positive open later -- even as 10-year Treasury yields cling near to their highest levels since late 2019 .

Asian shares outside Japan rose 1.5% and futures point to a firm open for European stocks.

In the face of a hawkish pivot by major central banks, equity investors are focusing on the pluses -- banks for one, should benefit from a higher rate environment.

Note in Tuesday's Wall Street rally , 1%-plus gains for Bank of America (BAC.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo .

A sub-index of European banking stocks (.SX7E) is at its highest since July 2018, up almost 4% since Thursday's hawkish message from the European Central Bank.

Speaking of central banks, it's time to pay a bit more attention to Japan where rising yields could test the Bank of Japan's resolve to defend its 0% target for 10-year yields.

They rose to 0.215% on Wednesday, the highest since January 2016 and not far off the implicit 0.25% ceiling the BOJ sets around its 0% target.

The BOJ could now choose to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at a set price to keep rising borrowing costs in check. Something worth watching.

Benchmark bond yields on the rise

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- CBA in first-half profit surge on Australian home boom, unveils share buyback

- German exports rise unexpectedly in December

- Bank of Iceland rate decision

- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill, ECB bank supervisor Fernandez-Bollo, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speak

- US 10-year note auction

- US earnings: CVS, SME, Teva, Yum! Fox Corp. , Pepsi, Mattel, Walt Disney, Motorola, MGM, Manulife, Uber

- European earnings: Deutsche Borse, L’Oreal, Glaxo Smith Kline, Mediobanca, AP Moeller-Maersk, Siemens energy, Amundi, Barrat, Smurfit Kappa, Pandora, Aegeon, Equinor, Handelsbanken, Equinor

-Emerging market central banks: India, Thailand, Romania

-Russian CPI, Dec retail sales

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

*****

EUROPE: FUTURES HEAD NORTH (0733 GMT)

A degree of calm has return to markets and following another volatile session on Tuesday, European stock futures point to solid gains later on as a bond selloff eases.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, FTSE 100 and DAX indices were up nearly 1%, taking their cue from a positive close on Wall Street and gain across Asian markets.

Earnings could give more support to European benchmarks as analysts continue to revise upwards their Q4 profit estimates.

Oil group Equinor posted record pretax profit and said it would raise dividend and share buybacks, and among financials, Amundi beats its strategic targets and ABN Amro announced a 500 million euro share buyback after a jump in net profit.

Qiagen forecast profit above estimates, while on a more donwbeat note, Akzo Nobel missed core profit forecast due to raw material costs, and Siemens Energy reported a 240 million euro quarterly net loss as its wind unit weighed.

According to the latest Refinitiv IBES estimates, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to have risen 56.2% in the last three months of 2021, up from 55% forecast last week.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

