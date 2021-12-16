LIVE MARKETS Set to catch up with the Fed rally

Dec 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

SET TO CATCH UP WITH THE FED RALLY (0716 GMT)

It's catch-up time!

European futures are rushing up this morning, trading well over 1% after Wall Street rallied and Asia ticked up thanks for to a well-received Fed policy statement last night.

Powell struck an upbeat tone about the U.S. economy and seemed ready to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check.

The upbeat mood however in Europe will be subject to how well both the BoE and ECB meetings go down today.

Juggling both inflation and the pandemic is a tricky balancing act for policy makers.

(Julien Ponthus)

