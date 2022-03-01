LIVE MARKETS Soaring crude fails to lift European oil stocks

Summary

Summary Companies STOXX down 2%

Ukraine jitters persist

Weak earnings also weigh

U.S. stock futures fall

March 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

SOARING CRUDE FAILS TO LIFT EUROPEAN OIL STOCKS (1209 GMT)

The rally in crude prices hasn't given a fresh boost to the oil sector which some traders had seen as a possible hedge against an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Despite oil prices surging above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, the sector's close ties to Russia have stifled any major uplift, it seems. read more .

Shares in TotalEnergies are down more than 3% this morning after the French oil and gas company announced it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia.

It follows news this week that BP is to divest its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft, while Shell revealed it will scrap its alliance with Gazprom. Shares in the two UK oil majors are down around about 5.7% and 2.6% respectively this week.

Eyes will be on a response from Exxon later, with pressure growing for U.S. major to address how it will deal with its 30% stake in a huge offshore crude development in Russia. read more

The STOXX 600 Oil & Gas Index (.SXEP) is down over 1% so far this week, while the wider STOXX 600 (.STOXX) has lost 2%.

snapshot

(Lucy Raitano)

*****

FURTHER DOWNSIDE PRESSURE FOR EUROPEAN BANKS? (1040 GMT)

European banks have had a torrid time this year and things aren't getting any better this week as Western allies hit Russia with tough financial sanctions, prompting markets to scale back bets of ECB rate hikes.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index (.SX7P) has fallen more than 6% so far this week following cumulative losses of around 10% in the prior two weeks. And Citi analysts say there could be more downside to come given market positioning.

EuroSTOXX 50 (.STOXX50E) investors have been net short for several weeks and all remaining offsetting long positions are currently in a loss, Citi says, with an identical situation arising for European banks but with even greater losses.

Citi notes that concentration in long positions across these indices are above long-term averages and if unwound would likely drive further downside pressure.

snapshot

Reprinted with permission of Citi Research. Not to be reproduced.

Earlier on Tuesday, European banking stocks hit their lowest level since Dec. 21.

snapshot

(Samuel Indyk)

*****

STOXX DIPS, VOLATILITY STAYS HIGH (0901 GMT)

European shares kicked off March with slight losses as markets calmed down somewhat after a turbulent start of the week, but high uncertainty over ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine meant investors remained on edge.

As a result, a gauge of volatility for euro zone equities (.V2TX) stayed above 35 points, after climbing a combined 16 points in January and February to score its biggest two-month jump since March 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 scare.

Russian-exposed stocks tried to rebound but overall the picture was mixed, showing investors still lacked conviction, while poorly-received earning updates from the likes of Flutter (FLTRF.L), Hellofresh (HFGG.DE) and Zalando (ZALG.DE) added some gloom.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) benchmark was last down 0.5%.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

PICKING THROUGH THE RUBBLE (0807 GMT)

Well-known emerging market commentator Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management noted it took a week for Fortress Russia to became Rubble Russia.

Indeed, after shedding a third of its value on Monday, the rouble is down another 5%. And it's a matter of time before Russia is ejected from bond and equity indexes read more .

Global markets are trying to make the best of it; after hefty losses, U.S. and European equity futures are inching higher, while safe-haven bonds and the yen are down.

The collapse of a fortress does reverberate however.

There is the growth and inflation impact from $100 oil prices. Many investors are also left holding tens of billions of dollars of unsaleable Russian securities. More companies may have to follow BP in ditching Russia investments at immense cost read more

Tuesday's PMI data confirmed factory supply chains were recovering in February. But Russia's commodity footprint poses a threat -- aside from oil and gas, Russia produces half the world's palladium, 14% of the platinum and 6-7% of aluminium. Aluminium prices have hit a record, with shipment disruptions reported from Ukraine.

aluminium

Australia encapsulated the bind central banks are in. Policymakers noted risks from the crisis, yet inflation will likely force an interest rate rise by mid-year read more .

Next -- a Russian default? Its hard currency debt payments total some $55 billion this year, Oxford Economics estimates, with sovereign bonds comprising $2.6 billion. Without access to its $640 billion forex reserves or SWIFT payments systems, can Russia pay? Will it want to?

Tuesday brings a test in the form of a $417 million bond repayment from Russian telecoms firm VEON . It says it has "alternative routes" to move cash. The wait is on.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Asia's factory activity grows but Ukraine crisis clouds outlook read more

-Group of Seven finance ministers discuss the Ukraine crisis.

-German Jan retail sales/prelim CPI/HICP

-U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address.

-Fed speakers: Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

-U.S. earnings: Baidu, Bank of Nova Scotia, Target, Autozone, Kohls, Wendy's, Man U, Domino’s, Salesforce, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, First Solar

(Sujata Rao)

*****

CAUTIOUS OPEN EXPECTED FOR EUROPE (0727 GMT)

Asian bourses and U.S. stock index futures were marginally higher but European futures were pointing to a lower start on Tuesday as ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials failed to reach a breakthrough.

The mood in Europe remains cautious due to its proximity to Ukraine and the greater economic impact expected from the Western-led sanctions on Russia. Euro STOXX 50 contracts were down around 0.3% and FTSE futures fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Shell has followed BP in announcing plans to exit its Russian operations, including the Sakhalin 2 LNG project, which is set to lead to billions in impairments.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 2% to $99.88 per barrel but remain well below last week’s high print of $105.79 that was reached following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Samuel Indyk )

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.