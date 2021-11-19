LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 e-minis slip; European Covid cases rise

Summary S&P 500 e-minis down

European stocks down 0.4%

Oil down, dollar, bitcoin up, gold flat

U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.54%

S&P 500 E-MINIS SLIP; EUROPEAN COVID CASES RISE (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

S&P 500 and Dow index futures are lower early on Friday, with coronavirus cases in Europe rising and hitting shares of travel-sensitive stocks.

Nasdaq index futures are up, however, a day after the index (.IXIC) registered a record closing high. The S&P 500 (.SPX) notched a record high close as well on Thursday.

As of Thursday's close, the S&P and the Nasdaq were both on course to post gains for the week, while the blue-chip Dow was on track to post its second straight weekly loss.

Airline shares including Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O) are lower in premarket trading.

Investors await news of progress on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social programs and climate change investment bill. The U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday put off an anticipated vote on passage of the bill amid Republican delaying tactics. read more

House Democratic leaders said the House instead will reconvene at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) to complete the legislation.

Here is the U.S. morning market snapshot:

