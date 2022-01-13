LIVE MARKETS Stock index futures advance after PPI

Summary U.S. stock index futures higher

STOXX 600 up 0.2%

Dollar, gold down; oil mixed; Bitcoin up

U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.73%

Jan 13

STOCK INDEX FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER PPI (0910 EST/1410 GMT)

U.S. stock index futures are higher early on Thursday, with the S&P 500 e-minis up about 0.3%, after the latest batch of economic data, including a report showing U.S. producer price inflation slowed in December.

It showed other hopeful signs that inflation has probably peaked. read more Equity investors have been concerned about inflation, with minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting released last week signaling the central bank may have to raise rates sooner than some had expected to curb inflation.

The morning data also included a Labor Department report showing that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections.

The number remained at a level consistent with rapidly tightening labor market conditions, however.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices data roughly met economists' expectations, easing some investor anxiety about inflation.

Friday brings earnings reports from some of Wall Street's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), to kick off the quarterly reporting period for U.S. companies.

Here is the U.S. premarket snapshot:

jan 13

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

*****

