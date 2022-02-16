LIVE MARKETS Stocks to hedge inflation

Summary European shares down 0.1%

UK inflation at fastest in nearly 30 years

Ukraine crisis still in focus

U.S. stock futures steady

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

STOCKS TO HEDGE INFLATION (1301 GMT)

Consumer prices in the UK rose at the fastest annual pace in 30 years last month and inflation is expected to extend its climb to above 7% in April.

Amid the prospects of even higher inflation, investors have been digging around for inflation-linked assets. read more

AJ Bell is suggesting picking stocks as a hedge for inflation in the long run.

"So many people will naturally find themselves turning to the stock market to help fend off inflation. That certainly makes a lot of sense, because companies at least have the opportunity to pass price rises onto consumers," says Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"Over the course of the year, there is absolutely no guarantee that an investment in the stock market will beat inflation. But in the long run, investing in stocks is one of the key defences savers have against rising prices.”

UK inflation

(Joice Alves)

GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS WEIGH ON EUROPEAN BANKS (1220 GMT)

As elevated geopolitical tensions continue to weigh lenders down, European banks (.SX7P) are down more than 1% against a virtually flat pan European benchmark index (.STOXX).

Despite banks being the largest loser across European sectors today, UBS analysts are keeping a bullish stance on them as the sector is set to benefit from three tailwinds: higher rates, strong operating earnings momentum and growing shareholder returns, UBS analysts highlight.

For the latter, cash dividends and share buybacks stand out as supporting the sector with capital levels at record highs according to the UBS.

“This is supported by recent comments from regulators, stressing that they do not intend to take a restrictive stance in terms of returning capital to shareholders,” they say, adding that the sector is offering an attractive 5% dividend yield.

Despite recent choppiness banks continue to outperform the STOXX 600 this year, and are up 12% year-to-date against a 4% drop in the benchmark index.

European banks

(Lucy Raitano)

A LIST OF POTENTIAL SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA (1117 GMT)

European stocks have recovered some ground since Monday's tumble on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

De-escalation is the most likely scenario for UniCredit Chief CEE Economist Dan Bucsa, but targeted operations and land invasion are not completely excluded.

If he is right and tensions ease, the Russian economy could grow by 2-2.5% in 2023 and 2024, the Central Bank of Russia could start cutting rates in 2022, while the rouble could return close to 71 against the U.S. dollar, he says.

Bucsa believes the hardest measures on banks and phased-in sanctions on oil exports are unlikely to be implemented. A ban on using financial messaging system Swift would be damaging for up to a year, but not a game changer.

But if Russia moves to invade Ukraine, "the peak-to-trough decline in GDP could be up to 4%, the CBR could hike to around 15% and the RUB could lose up to 30%," he adds.

If tensions escalate to a targeted-operations scenario, sanctions could target Russian investment vehicles, companies and individuals. That could include a ban on secondary-market transactions with federal OFZ loans by U.S. investors and a ban on Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline.

In the worst case, a land-invasion scenario, a ban on using Swift might be added to the list of sanctions.

The single-biggest economic risk in the event of a conflict in Ukraine is the fact that neighbouring CEE countries rely on imports of Russian natural gas and have gas inventories that cover less than two months of consumption, Bucsa says.

"CEE GDP growth could slow by up to 1.7pp in 2022," he notes.

(Joice Alves)

EUROPE INC CONTINUES TO BEAT, ANALYSTS TAKE NOTICE(0943 GMT)

The Q4 earning season in Europe is going through its busiest weeks this month and it seems the region's corporates are continuing to flush out solid numbers.

According to the latest weekly Refinitiv IBES data, 62.5% of companies on the STOXX 600 that have already reported have topped market expectations, versus 52% of a typical quarter.

And analyst are taking notice.

They now estimate earnings for Europe Inc to have risen 58.6% to 116.5 billion euros in the fourth quarter, up more than 2 percentage points compared to last week's estimates.

And revenues are now seen up more than 20%.

Nine of the ten STOXX sectors expect to see an improvement in earnings. Energy has the highest earnings growth rate at 385.5%, while real estate the weakest at -2.7%, per Refinitiv.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

STOXX ON THE UP, EARNINGS DRIVE TOP MOVERS (0910 GMT)

European stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as the region rides the coattails of Tuesday's optimistic U.S. close amid declining tensions of an imminent Ukraine/Russia conflict.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) regional benchmark is up 0.4% with almost all sectors in positive territory and earnings releases driving biggest moves in both directions. Telecoms were a weak spot, down 0.8%.

Swedish medical technology group Vitrolife lost 10% after Q4 net income fell almost 70%. Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler is down 4% after Q4 financials.

On the flipside French lottery operator La Francaise des Jeux gained 6.6% after it upped its revenue targets.

snapshot

(Lucy Raitano)

WAR, PEACE, INFLATION (0806 GMT)

Feb 16 was when Russia was meant to invade Ukraine, according to the White House, but Moscow's signals that it was pulling back some troops massed at Ukraine's borders lifted Wall Street on Tuesday and fuelled a selloff in safe-haven Treasuries and German Bunds.

Market gains are extending into Wednesday -- Japan's Nikkei rose 2.2% and European bourses open higher, yet U.S. equity futures show renewed signs of caution.

There are, of course, other ways of waging war; Ukraine blamed Russia for a series of cyber attacks that hit it on Tuesday. And note, Russia's parliament asked President Putin to recognise two Moscow-backed eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions as independent read more .

Economic data releases and central banks are also occupying markets. Those hoping for signs of inflation peaking will have been dismayed by the latest UK and U.S. readings. British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, edging up from December read more

That comes a day after Tuesday's U.S. data showed core factory gate inflation -- the cost for producers after stripping out food and energy -- posting its biggest gain in a year.

Inflation

The prospect of front-loaded, aggressive rate hikes has dramatically flattened bond curves, with the gap between two-year and 10-year UK gilt yields a whisker off turning negative -- the so-called inversion that often portends an economic slump.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened back on Tuesday as receding war fears lifted 10-year yields, but a day earlier it was the narrowest since mid-2020. For some, the state of the curve is a sign that central banks have fallen behind in their inflation fight and must act faster with policy tightening to catch up.

So all eyes now on minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. They could show whether policymakers will lean towards a larger half-point rate rise at its March meeting, or whether they favour moving faster with selling the Fed's bond holdings to tighten financial conditions.

3-Month, 10-Year curve

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-China's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing read more

-ECB's Schnabel, Villeroy eye end of stimulus scheme

-NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels for two-day summit

-U.S. retail sales/industrial production/inventories

-U.S. Treasury 20-year bond auction

-Fed minutes from Jan. 25-26 meeting

-U.S. earnings: Kraft Heinz, Cisco, AIG, Nvidia, Marathon

European earnings: Ahold, Alcom, Clariant, EDP, Standard Chartered, Heineken, Carrefour, Reckit Benckiser

(Sujata Rao)

EUROPE SEEN EXTENDING GAINS, Ukraine still in focus (0724 GMT)

European shares are set to build up slightly on Tuesday's gains following sings of a possible de-escalation of tensions over Ukraine, although investors remain cautious about possible further developments in the crisis.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were last up 0.6%, while contracts on the FTSE 100 gained 0.2% after data showed UK consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month as inflation hit 5.5%. read more

U.S. futures meantime eased slightly ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes later on Wednesday that could shape expectations over the speed at which the central bank will tighten policy.

Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

