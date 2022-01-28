LIVE MARKETS STOXX 600 set for worst month since October 2020

Jan 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

STOXX 600 SET FOR WORST MONTH SINCE OCTOBER 2020 (0730 GMT)

European stocks are heading to their worst month since October 2020 after weeks marked by the prospects the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and mounting geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

Russia said it was clear the U.S. was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. read more

While the Fed on Wednesday said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation.

While traders also digest a new batch of earning reports, European futures are mixes. Euro STOXX 50 futures if flat, DAX futures are down 0.26%, while FTSE futures are up 0.1%.

(Joice Alves)

