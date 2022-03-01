LIVE MARKETS STOXX dips, volatility stays high

March 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

STOXX DIPS, VOLATILITY STAYS HIGH (0901 GMT)

European shares kicked off March with slight losses as markets calmed down somewhat after a turbulent start of the week, but high uncertainty over ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine meant investors remained on edge.

As a result, a gauge of volatility for euro zone equities (.V2TX) stayed above 35 points, after climbing a combined 16 points in January and February to score its biggest two-month jump since March 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 scare.

Russian-exposed stocks tried to rebound but overall the picture was mixed, showing investors still lacked conviction, while poorly-received earning updates from the likes of Flutter (FLTRF.L), Hellofresh (HFGG.DE) and Zalando (ZALG.DE) added some gloom.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) benchmark was last down 0.5%.

(Danilo Masoni)

PICKING THROUGH THE RUBBLE (0807 GMT)

Well-known emerging market commentator Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management noted it took a week for Fortress Russia to became Rubble Russia.

Indeed, after shedding a third of its value on Monday, the rouble is down another 5%. And it's a matter of time before Russia is ejected from bond and equity indexes read more .

Global markets are trying to make the best of it; after hefty losses, U.S. and European equity futures are inching higher, while safe-haven bonds and the yen are down.

The collapse of a fortress does reverberate however.

There is the growth and inflation impact from $100 oil prices. Many investors are also left holding tens of billions of dollars of unsaleable Russian securities. More companies may have to follow BP in ditching Russia investments at immense cost read more

Tuesday's PMI data confirmed factory supply chains were recovering in February. But Russia's commodity footprint poses a threat -- aside from oil and gas, Russia produces half the world's palladium, 14% of the platinum and 6-7% of aluminium. Aluminium prices have hit a record, with shipment disruptions reported from Ukraine.

Australia encapsulated the bind central banks are in. Policymakers noted risks from the crisis, yet inflation will likely force an interest rate rise by mid-year read more .

Next -- a Russian default? Its hard currency debt payments total some $55 billion this year, Oxford Economics estimates, with sovereign bonds comprising $2.6 billion. Without access to its $640 billion forex reserves or SWIFT payments systems, can Russia pay? Will it want to?

Tuesday brings a test in the form of a $417 million bond repayment from Russian telecoms firm VEON . It says it has "alternative routes" to move cash. The wait is on.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Asia's factory activity grows but Ukraine crisis clouds outlook read more

-Group of Seven finance ministers discuss the Ukraine crisis.

-German Jan retail sales/prelim CPI/HICP

-U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address.

-Fed speakers: Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

-U.S. earnings: Baidu, Bank of Nova Scotia, Target, Autozone, Kohls, Wendy's, Man U, Domino’s, Salesforce, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, First Solar

(Sujata Rao)

CAUTIOUS OPEN EXPECTED FOR EUROPE (0727 GMT)

Asian bourses and U.S. stock index futures were marginally higher but European futures were pointing to a lower start on Tuesday as ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials failed to reach a breakthrough.

The mood in Europe remains cautious due to its proximity to Ukraine and the greater economic impact expected from the Western-led sanctions on Russia. Euro STOXX 50 contracts were down around 0.3% and FTSE futures fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Shell has followed BP in announcing plans to exit its Russian operations, including the Sakhalin 2 LNG project, which is set to lead to billions in impairments.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 2% to $99.88 per barrel but remain well below last week’s high print of $105.79 that was reached following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Samuel Indyk )

