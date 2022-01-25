LIVE MARKETS STOXX recovers some ground

Summary European shares up 0.5% in choppy trading

Investors nervous on Ukraine fears and Fed jitters

U.S. futures slide after late rebound on Wall Street

Jan 25

STOXX RECOVERS SOME GROUND (0915 GMT)

European shares kicked off the session on the positive side but caution over the Fed and Ukraine risks was palpable, making for some choppy moves in the first hour of trading.

The STOXX was last up 0.5% after moving earlier between flat and a gain of more than 1%, recovering part of Monday's steep fall.

Well-received earnings from the likes of Logitech, Ericsson and Swatch helped sooth nerves, although Credit Suisse slid to a new 20-month low after the Swiss bank warned it was likely to report a net loss in Q4 as it flagged fresh legal costs.

Here's you opening snapshot:

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

BUY THE DIP? OR PRAY FOR FED PUT? (0814 GMT)

Bears are on the prowl in markets while a different sort menaces Europe's eastern flank.

It's probably futile to expect the Russian bear to retreat the way Wall Street bears did late on Monday, when sentiment turned on a dime, allowing the S&P 500 which was 4% in the red at one point, to close higher.

Clearly dip-buyers haven't entirely fled equity markets. Or was it a function of all those short Nasdaq positions, which suddenly found themselves in the money?

The impulse hasn't carried through, with Asia deep in the red and Wall Street futures down almost 2%. Option market readings are not reassuring either; trading in put options, used to place bearish bets, outnumbered bullish call options by 1.1-to-1 on Monday, apparently the most bearish that ratio has been since March 2020.

Away from markets though, the global economic picture isn't looking too bad. PMIs advance readings on Monday did show an Omicron-driven slowdown in December business activity but signalled a peaking in supply chain delays. South Korean GDP expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years and of the U.S. companies that have reported Q4 earnings, 77% beat forecasts.

In the middle of this market churn, the Fed starts a two-day meeting which may well be the last before a March interest rate liftoff. Many hope it will pay attention to the tightening in financial conditions such large equity selloffs inevitably cause. JPMorgan cite the robust earnings season to argue the bearishness is overdone. And after all, they add "the worst-case scenario could see the return of the Fed put".

nasdaq mktcap

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Singapore tightened monetary policy settings in its first out-of-cycle move in seven years

-South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021

-Australia's core inflation flew to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter

-Credit Suisse warns of Q4 net loss

-Germany IFO survey

-Emerging markets: Hungary central bank

-U.S. consumer confidence January

-U.S. 5 year Note auction ($55 bln)

-U.S. earnings: General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Xerox, Invesco, American Express, Verizon, Microsoft, Capital One

-European earnings: SEB, Remy Cointreau, Logitech, Ericsson

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPE EYES TENTATIVE BOUNCE IN VOLATILE DAY (0730 GMT)

European stock futures are rising thanks to a surprise late rebound on Wall Street on Monday but volatility is likely to persist as rate and geopolitical risks reduce visibility over the short-term direction of markets.

So while contracts on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices came off highs to trade up around 0.6% after the region suffered its worst day since June 2020, futures on the Nasdaq fell more than 2% and those on the S&P 500 slid 1.6%.

Investors remain nervous about the potential for military conflict in Ukraine and ahead of a key Fed meeting that could offer hints about the timing and pace of rate hikes. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

