LIVE MARKETS STOXX set for third weekly gains

STOXX SET FOR THIRD WEEKLY GAINS (0735 GMT)

European bourses are seen regaining some grounds. That would set the pan European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) to its third consecutive weekly gains.

EUROSTOXX 50 Futures are up 0.2%, while FTSE and Dax Futures are flat as investors get ready to buy the dip after Thursday's post-Fed minutes sell off.

In a busy day for economic data, euro zone inflation data is due at 1000 GMT. U.S. jobs data are due later in the day, with investors taking the view that the numbers could reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

(Joice Alves)

