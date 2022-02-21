LIVE MARKETS STOXX: stuck within ranges

Feb 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

STOXX: STUCK WITHIN RANGES (0916 GMT)

European shares kicked off the week in a choppy fashion and remained well anchored within recent trading ranges as caution over Ukraine continued to keep investors on edge, even as hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis grew.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was last just below parity, reversing the slight opening gains after the Kremlin said that Putin and his U.S. counterpart Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

The picture across sectors was mixed too with positive travel and leisure (.SXTP) stocks offset by weaker tech (.SX8P).

(Danilo Masoni)

PRICING FIFTY SHADES OF GREY (0739 GMT)

While the Kremlin complains about "daily" Western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, investors for their part have had no choice but to adjust to each day's unique sabre rattling noise and assess the probability of a conflict hitting global financial markets. read more

Today's news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine read more has lifted U.S. and European stocks futures and helped Asian shares pare some losses.

But as much as a swift diplomatic breakthrough to reset Europe's security framework appears unlikely for now, so does a full-fledged confrontation between the West and Russia.

What analysts are struggling to do, is pricing how the various scenarios in between will impact a vast range of asset classes, from energy to wheat, gold, stocks, bonds and currencies to name a few. read more

At the moment, the prospect of de-escalation is moving capital away from safe havens with the euro jumping 0.4% to $1.1367 and the dollar retreating 0.36% against its rivals.

This morning also sees oil prices ease on the hope of summit over Ukraine and news of a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Still at about $93 a barrel, oil remains close to the symbolic $100 bar for the liking of many countries.

A flurry of data from France, Germany and the UK this morning will shed some light on how much of a toll inflation, tighter monetary policy and this winter's COVID-19 Omicron wave have taken on the economic recovery.

And while European companies hoping to fund deals via bond markets are facing a sudden jump in borrowing costs, business goes on unabated with French payments company Worldline entering exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to Apollo Funds (APO.N) in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement read more

- China's new home prices perk up read more

- Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months read more

- Thai economy returns to growth in Q4 read more

- Flash PMIs for France, Germany, EU, UK

(Julien Ponthus)

UKRAINE HOPES SET TO LIFT EUROPE (0720 GMT)

Hopes of a possible diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis following news that Biden an Putin agreed to meet are set to give a lift to European shares this morning with futures decisively in positive territory.

Contracts on the Euro STOXX 50 and DAX indices were last rising more than 1% and FTSE futures added 0.6%, while derivatives on U.S. benchmarks also pointed to a positive start later on Wall Street.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the French leader said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

