LIVE MARKETS STOXX on the up, earnings drive top movers

Summary European shares up 0.4%

UK inflation at fastest in nearly 30 years

Ukraine crisis still in focus

U.S. stock futures steady

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

STOXX ON THE UP, EARNINGS DRIVE TOP MOVERS (0910 GMT)

European stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as the region rides the coattails of Tuesday's optimistic U.S. close amid declining tensions of an imminent Ukraine/Russia conflict.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) regional benchmark is up 0.4% with almost all sectors in positive territory and earnings releases driving biggest moves in both directions. Telecoms were a weak spot, down 0.8%.

Swedish medical technology group Vitrolife lost 10% after Q4 net income fell almost 70%. Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler is down 4% after Q4 financials.

On the flipside French lottery operator La Francaise des Jeux gained 6.6% after it upped its revenue targets.

snapshot

(Lucy Raitano)

*****

WAR, PEACE, INFLATION (0806 GMT)

Feb 16 was when Russia was meant to invade Ukraine, according to the White House, but Moscow's signals that it was pulling back some troops massed at Ukraine's borders lifted Wall Street on Tuesday and fuelled a selloff in safe-haven Treasuries and German Bunds.

Market gains are extending into Wednesday -- Japan's Nikkei rose 2.2% and European bourses open higher, yet U.S. equity futures show renewed signs of caution.

There are, of course, other ways of waging war; Ukraine blamed Russia for a series of cyber attacks that hit it on Tuesday. And note, Russia's parliament asked President Putin to recognise two Moscow-backed eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions as independent read more .

Economic data releases and central banks are also occupying markets. Those hoping for signs of inflation peaking will have been dismayed by the latest UK and U.S. readings. British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, edging up from December read more

That comes a day after Tuesday's U.S. data showed core factory gate inflation -- the cost for producers after stripping out food and energy -- posting its biggest gain in a year.

Inflation

The prospect of front-loaded, aggressive rate hikes has dramatically flattened bond curves, with the gap between two-year and 10-year UK gilt yields a whisker off turning negative -- the so-called inversion that often portends an economic slump.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened back on Tuesday as receding war fears lifted 10-year yields, but a day earlier it was the narrowest since mid-2020. For some, the state of the curve is a sign that central banks have fallen behind in their inflation fight and must act faster with policy tightening to catch up.

So all eyes now on minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. They could show whether policymakers will lean towards a larger half-point rate rise at its March meeting, or whether they favour moving faster with selling the Fed's bond holdings to tighten financial conditions.

3-Month, 10-Year curve

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-China's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing read more

-ECB's Schnabel, Villeroy eye end of stimulus scheme

-NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels for two-day summit

-U.S. retail sales/industrial production/inventories

-U.S. Treasury 20-year bond auction

-Fed minutes from Jan. 25-26 meeting

-U.S. earnings: Kraft Heinz, Cisco, AIG, Nvidia, Marathon

European earnings: Ahold, Alcom, Clariant, EDP, Standard Chartered, Heineken, Carrefour, Reckit Benckiser

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPE SEEN EXTENDING GAINS, Ukraine still in focus (0724 GMT)

European shares are set to build up slightly on Tuesday's gains following sings of a possible de-escalation of tensions over Ukraine, although investors remain cautious about possible further developments in the crisis.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were last up 0.6%, while contracts on the FTSE 100 gained 0.2% after data showed UK consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month as inflation hit 5.5%. read more

U.S. futures meantime eased slightly ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes later on Wednesday that could shape expectations over the speed at which the central bank will tighten policy.

Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.