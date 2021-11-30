LIVE MARKETS That was quick

Summary European shares hit 7-week low, volatility spikes

Moderna CEO raises vaccine efficacy doubts

U.S. Dollar, crude, down; gold, bitcoin higher

U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.43%

U.S. stock index futures tumble

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

THAT WAS QUICK (0832 ET/1332 GMT)

Monday's bounce from Friday's sell-off is proving to be short-lived, with U.S. equity futures pointing to a sharply lower open on renewed concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Comments from Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stéphane Bancel to the Finanical Times cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant, while Regeneron Pharma (REGN.O) said its antibody treatment and other similar drugs could be less effective. read more

Both Moderna and Regeneron shares were lower in premarket, as were travel-related stocks such as airlines and cruise operators while oil prices slumped about 5%. read more

Shortly after the market open 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where they are expected to be questioned by lawmakers over high inflation and the potential impact of the new variant. read more

Economic data on tap for the day includes the Chicago PMI and consumer confidence readings for November.

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Renewed Omicron worries weight

(Chuck Mikolajczak)

*****

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0830 EST/1330 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.