LIVE MARKETS That was quick

- European shares hit 7-week low, volatility spikes
- Moderna CEO raises vaccine efficacy doubts
- U.S. Dollar, crude, down; gold, bitcoin higher
- U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.43%
- U.S. stock index futures tumble
THAT WAS QUICK (0832 ET/1332 GMT)
Monday's bounce from Friday's sell-off is proving to be short-lived, with U.S. equity futures pointing to a sharply lower open on renewed concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron.
Comments from Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stéphane Bancel to the Finanical Times cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant, while Regeneron Pharma (REGN.O) said its antibody treatment and other similar drugs could be less effective. read more
Both Moderna and Regeneron shares were lower in premarket, as were travel-related stocks such as airlines and cruise operators while oil prices slumped about 5%. read more
Shortly after the market open 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where they are expected to be questioned by lawmakers over high inflation and the potential impact of the new variant. read more
Economic data on tap for the day includes the Chicago PMI and consumer confidence readings for November.
Below is your premarket snapshot:
(Chuck Mikolajczak)
