LIVE MARKETS Ukraine: Europe flirts with correction territory

EUROPE NOW FLIRTING WITH CORRECTION TERRITORY (0830 GMT)

The STOXX 600 is definitely flirting with correction territory this morning as the Ukrainian crisis spooks investors.

A few minutes after the open, the pan-European benchmark was 9.99% down from its January record high but quickly withdrew from that area. A 10% drop is defined as falling into correction territory.

The index also touched lows unseen since July but has now limited its drop to about 1.4%, which takes it back to 'only' last October.

"We’re seeing clients aggressively short-selling global equity indices this morning, targeting declines of 5-10% over the coming days, amid concerns of a deteriorating situation in Ukraine", Marc Kimsey, equity trader at Frederick & Oliver wrote in a note earlier.

Among sectors, banks and travel and leisure stocks were initially the most impacted sectors but investors are now targeting stocks exposed to Ukraine and Russia.

(Julien Ponthus and Marc Jones)

UKRAINE: JUST CAUTIOUSLY PESSIMISTIC? (0720 GMT)

We're now less than one hour ahead of cash trading across European bourses and it feels markets are being just cautiously pessimistic in their assessment of the Ukrainian crisis.

Dax futures are down over 2% and most other European benchmarks are experiencing losses below that level.

It's still looks quite grim for the pan-European STOXX 600 which will likely open at levels last seen in early October 2021.

Still, it seems at this stage that investors are pricing a Russian intervention limited to the two breakaway regions recognised by Vladimir Putin.

"If he stops there, sanctions would weaken the Russian economy over time with very limited impact on the advanced world", Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding wrote in a note this morning.

In this scenario, Western sanctions might remain limited in their scale though. However, an invasion of the rest of Ukraine would be a whole different matter, he explains.

According to Schmieding in this last scenario, the impact in the coming one to two months would include risk-off moves across markets, a delay in the European economic recovery, more inflation and a more cautious ECB.

The mid-term impact, between three and twelve months, would see both markets and macro trends mostly returning to their previous trends for Europe but "gradually mounting economic problems in Russia due to sanctions, self-isolation and the costs of imperial overstretch".

There's one major given in this analysis though:

"Key assumption: Russia does not go on to attack a NATO member, which even the Soviets never did", Holger Schmieding warned.

(Julien Ponthus)

BRACE! EUROPEAN STOCKS SET TO DROP AT THE OPEN (0616 GMT)

European futures are losing well over 1% after the crisis over Ukraine worsened overnight.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Stock markets in Asia have already given the tone of the upcoming session with heavy losses across the region.

Oil prices are back to $97 a barrel, not far from the $100 milestones, while U.S. stocks are also set for a tough day of trading with Nasdaq futures losing over 2%.

Curiously, currency markets seem much less volatile for now with the dollar index up just 0.05%.

(Julien Ponthus)

