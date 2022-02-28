LIVE MARKETS Ukraine: European bourses set to plunge at the open

Feb 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

UKRAINE: EUROPEAN BOURSES SET TO PLUNGE AT THE OPEN (0602 GMT)

European stocks markets are set to plunge at the open with futures for the pan-European blue chip STOXX 50 index and Germany's DAX currently losing 3.5% and 3%.

Sanctions taken by Western allies against Russia have already had a major impact overnight on global financial markets with oil prices surging and the rouble collapsing 30%.

Investors are rushing for safe havens with gold and the dollar in high demand while the euro is losing about 1%.

Asian stock markets which are less exposed to the crisis are just slightly negative with MSCI's index of regional stocks lost 0.1%.

There's more tension surrounding U.S. stocks markets. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down 2.1% and 2.2%.

(Julien Ponthus)

