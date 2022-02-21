LIVE MARKETS Ukraine hopes set to lift Europe

Feb 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

UKRAINE HOPES SET TO LIFT EUROPE (0720 GMT)

Hopes of a possible diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis following news that Biden an Putin agreed to meet are set to give a lift to European shares this morning with futures decisively in positive territory.

Contracts on the Euro STOXX 50 and DAX indices were last rising more than 1% and FTSE futures added 0.6%, while derivatives on U.S. benchmarks also pointed to a positive start later on Wall Street.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the French leader said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

