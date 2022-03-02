LIVE MARKETS Ukraine: a low contagion risk for European banks?

March 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

UKRAINE: A LOW CONTAGION RISK FOR EUROPEAN BANKS? (0740 GMT)

Euro zone banks are down about 25% from their February 10 highs and there's a good chance their share price could dive even further as the sanctions against Russia continue to shake financial markets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

For Berenberg economist Kallum Pickering though, the risk posed to the sector is manageable and does not at this stage warrant fears of a banking crisis in Europe.

Pickering said that his firm's banking team sees a low contagion risk as direct and indirect exposure to Russia's economy is limited and that "generally, the most exposed firms are relatively small".

"In addition, the biggest banks are unlikely to fall below regulators’ capital requirements even in the event that they were forced to write-down or sell all Russian exposures", Pickering writes in a note today.

UK and EU banking regulators are also expected to have the means necessary to handle pressure on the banking system.

"This could include meeting any increase in demand for reserves, allowing banks to spread losses over several years, and providing some leeway for firms that are required to raise capital", the Berenberg economist argued.

"It seems unlikely, in our view, that potential problems for a handful of banks could threaten to disrupt the normal flow of credit to such an extent that policymakers could not, with relative ease, remedy such problems", he concluded.

sd

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

WHEN DEFENCE STOCKS BECOME AN UNLIKELY ESG PLAY (0720 GMT)

Missiles, tanks and fighter jets don't spontaneously come to mind when one thinks of stocks likely to benefit from the trend towards ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) investing.

Yet, as much as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is quickly changing these last decades' geopolitical paradigm, so it could it be for this style of investing.

"We believe defence is likely to be increasingly seen as a necessity that facilitates ESG as an enterprise, as well as maintaining peace, stability and other social goods", Citi analysts wrote in a note this morning.

"Recent events in Europe, we think, will significantly increase the likelihood of defense's inclusion in the EU's Social Taxonomy", they also said.

Germany this weekend announced a sharp increase of its spending on defence to more than 2% of its economic output to face the challenges posed by Russia invading Ukraine which has boosted European defence stocks even further.

sd

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

NO WORSE, NO BETTER (0653 GMT)

There is no reason this morning for European stocks to rebound from yesterday's fall but by the same token, there's no sense the situation has worsened significantly overnight when it comes to the continent's equity markets.

Futures are trading about 0.3% in the red for European blue chips and up 0.4% for the FTSE 100. Contracts for Wall Street stabilised after sharp losses yesterday.

Asian bourses are ending on an orderly retreat of about 0.6% but oil prices are surging amid supply disruption fears from the heavy fighting in Ukraine.

If FX markets are to be taken as a risk gauge, then markets seem to be on risk-off with the dollar index up 0.26% and the euro losing 0.2%.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.