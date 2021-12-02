LIVE MARKETS The "unjustifiable" Italian discount

Summary All 11 S&P sectors higher, financials lead

STOXX 600 down 1.1%

European tech shares tumble

Gold, oil, dollar, bitcoin lower

10-yr U.S. Treasury yield ~1.44%

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

THE "UNJUSTIFIABLE" ITALIAN DISCOUNT (1015 ET/1515 GMT)

The Omicron scare has put Milan stocks under intense selling pressure, and the argument has been that tourism-dependent economies like Italy will be hit harder by the restrictive measures put in place to fight the latest infection wave.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The critical question now is whether Italian equities' recent underperformance is justified or whether that has opened up an opportunity to chip in at a bargain.

Jefferies see a possible over-reaction here for a market that has stronger earnings momentum on the cheap. Italian stocks trade at a 37% valuation discount, the highest in 9 years.

"The recent retracement in share prices due to the Omicron scare has unjustly scarred the Milan index," they say.

"What has been missed by investors is the simply stunning turn-around in the country's current account and basic balance of payments. Moreover, there is a palpable 'feel good factor' emanating from the data," they add.

"The Milan bourse is one of the few that we cover that has consistently experienced positive earnings revisions over the past twelve and three months. We remain Bullish," they conclude.

And Carlo Franchini, head of Institutional Clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan, agrees.

"If we strip the index of the banking component, we are still basically at 2008 levels... GDP is growing at levels not seen in decades, and S&P has revised the outlook for Italy (to positive): I'd say the astral picture is perfect," he says

"I find the discount at which the MSCI Italy trades versus others is unjustifiable," he adds.

snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

****

AS BOND MARKET VOLATILITY RISES, CASH MAY NO LONGER BE TRASH (1000 ET/1500 GMT)

Wild swings in U.S. bond markets are making it more difficult to eke out profits with some trading strategies, and may be increasing the allure of holding cash.

Many large macro funds have been burned by large price swings in U.S. Treasuries as investors adjust for the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner than previously expected.

Repricing around this prospect has caught many investors offsides and created large daily jumps in short-dated yields, and increasingly choppy trading in longer-dated bonds and the yield curve.

“For the first time in a couple of years…cash has pretty good option value right now,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

“Given the degree of fundamental market volatility, the massive positioning swings, what appears to be reduced dealer willingness or ability to warehouse risk, you get some surprisingly sharp moves that are not supported by changes in policy or changes in economic data, and I want to be in a position to take advantage of that. And that’s really where cash’s option value comes from,” LeBas added.

US Yield curve

(Karen Brettell)

*****

WHICH WAY DO WE GO? (0843 ET/1343 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures were mixed on Thursday, as equities continue to be volatile as a lack of clarity around the severity of the COVID-19 Omicron variant dominates.

Major averages on Wall Street suffered a late session meltdown on Wednesday after the confirmation of the first case in the U.S. and each closed below key technical support levels. read more

Nasdaq futures were pointed to a lower open for the tech-laden index as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares were down more than 3% in premarket following a Bloomberg report the company has told parts suppliers demand for its iPhone 13 lineup has slowed. read more

But the price-weighted Dow was looking at a higher open, due in part to a boost from Boeing (BA.N), which rose more than 5% before the opening bell after China's aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive on the 737 MAX that will help pave the way for the model's return to service in China after more than two-and-1/2 years. read more

Economic data showed weekly initial jobless claims rose less than expected, while layoffs fell to their lowest since 1993. read more

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Futures mixed after claims data

(Chuck Mikolajczak)

*****

FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0830 EST/1330 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Sinéad Carew

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.