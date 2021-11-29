LIVE MARKETS U.S. futures bouncing after Omicron sell-off

Summary European shares recover from Omicron scare

U.S. FUTURES BOUNCING AFTER OMICRON SELL-OFF (0815 ET/1315 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures were pointing towards a higher open on Monday, after Friday's sharp sell-off in a shortened post-Thanksgiving holiday session fueled by the finding of a new coronavirus mutation in South Africa.

A top South African infectious disease expert said on Monday that existing COVID-19 vaccines should be highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization from the new variant, named Omicron, and U.S. President Joe Biden was due to update the public on the new variant and the U.S. response later in the day. read more

The Dow Industrials (.DJI) suffered its biggest one-day percentage decline since October 2020 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) saw its biggest daily percentage drop since February 25 on Friday, as concerns about the new variant rattled markets, although many analysts said the selling was likely exacerbated by the light volume trading session.

After slumping about $10 a barrel on Friday, oil prices were rebounding by about 5% while travel-related stocks such as American Airlines (AAL.O) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.N) also gained ground after tumbling on Friday.

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Futures higher after Friday sell-off

