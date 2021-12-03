LIVE MARKETS Wall St poised for higher open after payrolls

Summary U.S. payrolls 210k vs 550k est

U.S. futures point to higher open

STOXX 600 up 0.3%

Oil, dollar, bitcoin up, gold flat

10-yr U.S. Treasury yield ~1.46%

WALL ST POISED FOR HIGHER OPEN AFTER PAYROLLS (0849 ET/1349 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures were pointing to a higher open on Friday, in the wake of a November payrolls report that showed employment increased far less than expected.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, well below the 550,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, from 4.6% in October. read more

Futures initially jumped in the wake of the report, possibly as some investors read the headline miss as a reason the Federal Reserve may delay its plans to begin tapering its bond buying program after Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone earlier this week.

"The futures seemed to like it, that top line number, maybe people are thinking that although Powell talked this week about the taper maybe this slows the pace or slows them starting it," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"The rally here may be top line related but when you add that top line with the employment rate it is hard to square the circle so we’ll see if the buying momentum can last off of that."

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Futures higher after payrolls report

